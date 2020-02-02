ANGLETON — Bringing city employee salaries up to market has been a focus of Angleton City Council for some time, Councilman Cody Vasut said.
After a study was conducted, the city approved a comprehensive restructuring plan for all city employees Tuesday night after meeting in executive session for about half an hour.
City manager Scott Albert presented the study’s findings and proposed the resolution to accept the plan once the city reconvened in open session.
The new compensation plan will go into effect March 1 and continue through the fiscal year before it’s reevaluated, Vasut said.
The plan is slightly above the city’s budget at $215,000, Councilman John Wright said. But it was the best of the three options the study showed, he said.
“Our budget for the year is $200,000 and that was our best option for that. … We would be cutting a lot of city services if we went with another option,” Wright said.
The city’s economic growth and living costs should reflect a more competitive pay range, Wright said.
“The economy has been great, our cost of living adjustments annually are not keeping pace with other cities,” Wright said. “So we were starting to lose pace with other cities. ... We’re not competing with just other city employees, we’re competing with industry as well.”
The process of bringing salaries up to market will take a few years, city officials said.
“It’s a two-step change,” Vasut said. “Every employee will be reclassified into a new structure. It made anybody that does similar work reclassified into a similar title in a comprehensive structure, raising employees’ pay to market. The plan is to come back in next budget and continue to try and bridge the gap.”
The proposal approved Tuesday was just step one of the process, Vasut said.
The city especially sees the effects of salary on the police department, Wright said.
With so many resources and so much time put into training officers, it’s a shame to see them quickly hire on at other departments because pay isn’t competitive, Wright said.
“We’ve had constant turnover in many departments, mainly in our police department,” Wright said. “And we’re trying to stay competitive around the area.”
The increases should give Angleton the competitive edge it has long needed, he said.
