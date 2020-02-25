Restaurant week events are utilized as a way to highlight the unique cuisine of different regions. Brazosport Cares Food Pantry is utilizing its Restaurant Week to aid the people whose food options are limited — or don’t exist at all.
“Just by enjoying the good meals that southern Brazoria County has to offer, you can give good, nutritious food in return, to those who need it,” said Nicole Larson, development associate of the Brazosport Cares Food Pantry.
After an 80 percent growth in people benefiting from pantry services, the organization is excited about how this year’s event is turning out so far. So are the participating restaurants.
“We’ve all been having a good time with this event so far,” Wayside Pub General Manager Brandon Hansen said. “We know that this will only be good for our community.”
All of the money raised through Brazosport Cares Restaurant Week goes toward the pantry. The pantry will use the proceeds to supply its aid recipients with nutritious food, drink, basic hygiene items and school supplies.
“Baby items and hygiene items are our biggest need. Our pantry is actually low on hygiene items right now,” Larson said.
Donations to the pantry are made by purchasing items from special menus at the 15 participating restaurants in Lake Jackson, Freeport and Clute. The brunch/lunch meals cost $10 to $15, of which $2 goes to the pantry. Dinner meals cost $20 to $50, of which $3 goes to Brazosport Cares.
Those donations translate to providing three meals to a food-challenged client from each lunch meal sold and five for each dinner.
Table 24 in downtown Lake Jackson has been seeing a great response to the fundraiser, General Manager Todd O’Brien said.
“The phones have been ringing for weeks about people wanting to make sure they can reserve seating and orders for Restaurant Week,” O’Brien said.
All 15 participating restaurants report similar excitement from customers.
“We’ve been having such a great return so far,” Larson said. “We sent a survey out recently to all participating restaurants, and all of these restaurants gave good feedback; some even sold out of their menu items.”
The Restaurant Week items are popular with everyone attending, she said. Any replacement items are being posted online, as the restaurant sends out updates, and all responses to all of the menu items have only been positive.
Being able to help the less fortunate in the community is what makes the event special, O’Brien said.
“We really wanted to participate in the restaurant week event once word about the event had spread across the community because we just get a lot more involved in the community,” he said.
Restaurant Week continues through Sunday. Hours and menu items vary by restaurant.
