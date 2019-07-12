ANGLETON
JULY 10
10:24 a.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:35 a.m., 2600 block of South Front Street, assault.
11:16 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, criminal mischief.
11:59 a.m., 2800 block of Remington Street, suspicious circumstance.
12:30 p.m., 17500 block of Hamill Drive, identity theft.
5:02 p.m., Highway 288-B and FM 523, reckless driver.
5:03 p.m., North Loop 274 and West Mulberry Street, minor accident.
6:55 p.m., 900 block of South Loop 274, reckless driver.
7:27 p.m., CR 220 and Highway 288-B, reckless driver.
8:03 p.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
9:54 p.m., 700 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:27 p.m., 200 block of Dickey Street, suspicious vehicle.
JULY 11
1:34 a.m., 1000 block of Ridgecrest Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:47 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
7:06 a.m., North Highway 288 and FM 523, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 10
2:06 a.m., 100 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
2:33 a.m., 5400 block of CR 709, suspicious vehicle.
5:22 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, disturbance.
7:51 a.m., 7700 block of CR 128, minor accident.
9:06 a.m., 4400 block of Thetford Manor Trail, theft.
9:31 a.m., South Highway 35 and FM 521, reckless driver.
9:45 a.m., 100 block of CR 870, disturbance.
10:03 a.m., 2600 block of FM 524, theft.
10:29 a.m., CR 90 and Croix Road, suspicious circumstance.
11:38 a.m., CR 192 and CR 193, criminal mischief.
11:40 a.m., 500 block of Pecan Estates Road, suspicious circumstance.
12:14 p.m., 2900 block of Joshua Tree Lane, suspicious vehicle.
12:15 p.m., 9800 block of Joyce Drive, identity theft.
1:18 p.m., 600 block of Riverside Drive, harassment.
2:03 p.m., 1500 block of Avenue K, disturbance.
2:37 p.m., 10500 block of Broadway Street, major accident.
2:59 p.m., 14100 block of Imperial Wood Lane, disturbance.
3:01 p.m., FM 2403 and FM 2917, hit and run.
3:43 p.m., CR 160 and Mustang Chocolate Bayou Road, major accident.
5:07 p.m., 1000 block of CR 257, suspicious person.
5:20 p.m., first block of Robinhood Lane, suspicious person.
5:21 p.m., South Highway 288 and Chlorine Road, minor accident.
5:24 p.m., 2000 block of CR 928, suspicious circumstance.
5:33 p.m., South Highway 36 and CR 328, accident.
5:41 p.m., 6900 block of Summer Lane, theft.
6:01 p.m., Highway 332 and Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
6:05 p.m., South Highway 36 and CR 328, minor accident.
6:37 p.m., Lakehill Drive and Newbrook Drive, reckless driver.
6:38 p.m., 3200 block of Longhorn Circle, minor accident.
7:25 p.m., 2100 Post Oak Court, minor accident.
7:32 p.m., Red Oak and Oak Creek, suspicious person.
8:10 p.m., 200 block of North Main Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:16 p.m., 29700 block of FM 2004, suspicious circumstance.
8:20 p.m., 300 block of Silver Leaf Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:55 p.m., 4500 block of Apache Trail, disturbance.
9:26 p.m., 1400 block of Kyle Road, suspicious circumstance.
9:39 p.m., 100 block of Bayou Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10 p.m., 9500 block of Evan Drive, hit and run.
10:09 p.m., 20100 South Highway 36, suspicious person.
10:11 p.m., 9500 block of Evan Drive, hit and run.
10:19 p.m., 4400 block of Del Bello Road, disturbance.
10:26 p.m., Highway 332 and Division Road, suspicious person.
10:31 p.m., 10200 block of Broadway Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:36 p.m., 1500 block of CR 347, suspicious circumstance.
10:41 p.m., 100 block of Bayou Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:41 p.m., FM 521 and CR 52, minor accident.
11:13 p.m., Bluebird Lane and FM 2917, disturbance.
11:24 p.m., CR 175 and CR 176, disturbance.
11:54 p.m., 1600 block of Highway 6, disturbance.
CLUTE
JULY 10
10:14 a.m., 1100 block of Second Street, noise complaint.
2:33 p.m., 1000 block of East Kyle Road, criminal mischief.
5:03 p.m., South Highway 332 and Main Street, accident.
9:09 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
JULY 11
4:00 a.m., 200 block of Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
JULY 10
3:50 a.m., 1100 block of Eighth Street, hit and run.
4:46 p.m., 1700 block of Skinner Street, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 10
7:54 a.m., 100 block of Silver Bay Lane, disorderly conduct.
9:03 a.m., 2000 block of FM 2004, accident major.
10:22 a.m., 200 block of South Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:43 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive South, disorderly conduct.
11:53 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, fire.
12:39 p.m., 500 block of That Way, major accident.
12:51 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious person.
2:23 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, major accident.
2:35 p.m., 400 block of Center Way, disorderly conduct.
3:06 p.m., first block of Flag Lake Plaza, theft.
3:20 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, major accident.
4:16 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident
4:41 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, minor accidents.
5:21 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
5:48 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, fire.
5:48 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 East and Highway 288, minor accident.
6:34 p.m., first block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
7:06 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
9:02 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, noise complaint.
9:17 p.m., 100 block of Cardinal Street, reckless driver.
9:38 p.m., 200 block of Silverbell Circle, disorderly conduct.
9:45 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East and West Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
10:51 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:35 p.m., 900 block of Sycamore Street and East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
JULY 11
1:23 a.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious activity.
1:35 a.m., 200 block of Lake Road, major accident.
3:17 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, fire.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 10
12:02 a.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, suspicious person.
4:06 a.m., 700 block of Westview Street, suspicious person.
6:54 a.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstance.
3:25 p.m., Jefferson Street, reckless driving.
7:04 p.m., 400 block of East Jefferson Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:51 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, reckless driving.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.