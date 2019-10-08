LAKE JACKSON — CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport is giving free flu shots beginning today.
The annual clinics will be offered in Freeport, Lake Jackson and Brazoria over the next three days and are for people 18 years of age and older only. Priority is placed on those 65 or older, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems, groups that are most likely to develop serious complications from contracting the flu.
“The best prevention for the flu is vaccination,” said Jessica Guerra, infection control nurse for CHI St. Luke’s Health. “Last year was a fairly high flu season and the flu has a high mortality rate for some people. We really encourage those people that have those (immune system issues) to get vaccinated.”
A team from the local hospital will provide flu vaccines today at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., in Freeport, Wednesday at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., and Thursday at the Family Medicine Center, 1525 N. Brooks St., in Brazoria. Each clinic will run from 8:30 to 11 a.m. or until the allotted number of vaccines for that site run out.
The Centers for Disease Control reported flu vaccinations can reduce illness by 40 and 60 percent, according to a news release for the flu clinic.
High-risk adults, including those 65 and older, are especially encouraged to receive the vaccine.
“The first positive flu case was in mid-August this year. We are seeing early positive flu cases,” Guerra said. “Oct. 1 through March 1 is designated flu season and some people think if they get the shot early, they won’t be covered, but that’s a misconception.”
Those with disabilities will be able to be receive the flu vaccine during the clinics as well, Guerra said.
“Come as you are. We do have a handicap line so if you’re not able to get out of your car, we can still service you,” Guerra said.
