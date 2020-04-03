Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Lenten Fish Fry: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. $10 plates. Drive-thru only. Call 979-233-5271.
Saturday
Richwood’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. at Richwood City hall, 1800 North Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. “Drive thru” style. Line-up for Eater Eggs. Limited to two bags per vehicle while supplies last. 979-265-2082.
Thursday
Basil Bounty: 7 p.m. online presentation. Explore improved herbs, learn about basil cultivars and tips for making pesto. Free lecture series sponsored by Keep Pearland Beautiful, Brazoria County Master Gardeners and City of Pearland. Presented by Agrilife Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Learn more at keeppearlandbeautiful.org and brazoria.agrilife.org.
