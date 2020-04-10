The man accused of burglarizing a food pantry also faces a first-degree felony in the case of a woman who was assaulted in her home in the middle of the night, police say.
Clute police arrested Joe Munoz, 55, and charged him with first-degree felony burglary with intent to commit another felony, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and state-jail felony drug possession and burglary of a building, online records show.
Police took Munoz into custody April 2, the day after The Food Basket pantry burglary, according to a news release from Police Chief James Fitch.
Clute police responded to a home in the 200 block of Avery Street at 3:50 a.m. April 1, where a 52-year-old woman said she had been assaulted, the release states. A man had entered her residence without consent, she told police.
Officers identified Munoz as the suspected burglar and found him in the 700 block of Vine Street shortly before 6 a.m. April 2, the release states.
Police identified Munoz on Wednesday as the man who also burglarized The Food Basket, an Interfaith Food Bank facility, overnight April 1, according to a news release from Fitch.
Food Basket Board President Michael Rowland believed the burglar was a client of the pantry.
“It’s heartbreaking that someone would want to break in,” Rowland said. “We give the food away. We will give people what they need.”
Munoz was in custody at the Brazoria County jail when Clute police served the warrant Wednesday, according to the news release. He remained in jail Thursday evening in lieu of bonds totalling $185,000, online records show.
First-degree felonies are punishable by up to life in prison. Third-degree felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and state-jail felonies are punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
