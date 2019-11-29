Shopping small and local not only supports a family that might live down the street, but invests in local charities, youth sports, infrastructure, parks, law enforcement and more, local business leaders say.
That is why residents are encouraged to support small businesses on Small Business Saturday this week, whether that means frequenting their favorite store or trying out a shop they’ve never been to. Numerous businesses in the Brazosport, Angleton and West of the Brazos areas are having discounts and customer appreciation goodies in exchange for their clienteles’ support.
“Small business is the heartbeat of our community,” Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Beth Journeay said.
Angleton’s downtown is being revitalized and is home to many small businesses, she said, adding it warms her heart to see people frequenting those places daily. It’s great to support those this Saturday and every day, Journeay said.
“We want to see our businesses thrive and be able to continue to be a huge part of our community,” she said.
Local, small business owners are the people who support the activities, charitable organizations and sports leagues that make up the wonderful community we have, Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Sandra Shaw said.
Residents should always explore their local shops first before going elsewhere, she said.
“Almost everything that you would need, you can find here,” Shaw said.
Taking dollars to other cities supports their schools, parks and law enforcement rather than your own, she said.
Brazos Avenue Market in Angleton, West Columbia and Lake Jackson are focusing on customer appreciation Saturday, owner Taryn Wollam said.
Kendra Scott will be 25 percent off and there will be surprise Kendra Scott bags for $30, which are valued at more than $80, she said.
There will be $10 sale items at each location, cookies and cupcakes and swag bags for the first 10 people to spend $150 or more, Wollam said.
“There’s some really cool stuff in there,” she said.
The boutiques focus on giving a great customer service experience, Wollam said. People might not remember what they bought, but they will likely remember their experience at Brazos Avenue Market, she said.
Kristin Walker, owner of the Card My Yard Lake Jackson franchise, runs an especially small business. Aside from the occasional help of her husband, she does it all herself.
“I just love the personal side of it. You get to talk to an actual person who probably lives down the street from you,” Walker said. “I love the customer service aspect of it.”
Continuing now through midnight Saturday, her business will offer 10 percent off of a birthday yard greeting. Those can be booked through the website, www.cardmyyard.com/lake-jackson, for anytime through 2020, she said.
“If you’re purchasing from a small business it’s just going to go back into what we do in our community,” Walker said.
She gives back by promoting other small businesses, and will pick another small business to promote Saturday, she said.
Elaine’s Fashions in downtown Lake Jackson will also have special discounts, owner Julie Edwards said.
The store will have 25 percent off everything except for Brighton and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., she said. The sale racks that are 50 to 75 percent off will have an additional 10 percent discount, she said.
“It’s a huge day for us,” Edwards said.
Elaine’s has been open since 1983 and still gets new shoppers frequently, she said.
“People still come into the store and say ‘Oh, I didn’t know your store was here,’” Edwards said.
Shopping local gives options people won’t see online and the opportunity to touch something and know it’s great quality before buying it, she said.
It’s a great day to get out and explore what unique businesses are in the area, she said.
“They can’t survive unless people walk in the door,” Edwards said.
