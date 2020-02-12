Freeport investigators interviewing witnesses
Police continue to identify witnesses of the fight that turned fatal early Sunday at the Pal Norte night club, but not many people have come forward voluntarily, Chief Ray Garivey said.
Rather, police are gathering more names each day through interviews, he said.
Anthony Perez Castillo, 28, died after being stabbed multiple times during a fight at the club shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Garivey said. A medical helicopter took him to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where he died, the chief said.
A bouncer who attempted to break up the fight was also stabbed, but left the hospital after receiving stitches, police said.
Anyone with any knowledge, video footage or other information about the fight should call Freeport police at 979-239-1211. Information can also be shared anonymously through Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222.
Man accused in fatal wreck has trial delayed
The trial of Ulysses Fuentes-Mendoza has been pushed back until the beginning of June, according to court records. The trial was originally scheduled for Sept. 24 and has been delayed once already.
Fuentes-Mendoza is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after two men were killed June 19 when Fuentes-Mendoza’s 2017 Jeep Renegade, traveling south on FM 2004, crossed into oncoming traffic at high speed and hit a 1993 Ford Festiva.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Fuentes-Mendoza’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit on the night of the accident.
If convicted, Fuentes-Mendoza faces up to 20 years in prison for each second-degree felony charge.
Officers’ association reschedules fundraiser
The Brazoria County Peace Officers Association fundraiser has rescheduled its fundraiser for April 23 after finding out its original date conflicted with another local event, organization president Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
“We changed the event because we didn’t want to compete against the Women’s Center’s fundraiser that is the same evening,” Snelgrove said. “I want their event to be extremely successful as they are a very important component when it comes to resources available to battered women and children in our county.”
The BCPOA fundraiser will now begin at 5:30 p.m. April 23 at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds Auditorium, 901 S. Downing St., and include all the fun that was previously scheduled, Snelgrove said.
