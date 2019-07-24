Olive Garden likely to open in first quarter of 2020
Olive Garden, on the tract of land between Ashley HomeStore, AMC Brazos Mall 14 and Courtyard by Marriott, is scheduled to open between January and March, Mall General Manager Barry Smith said.
The lot has been clear cut of trees and construction broke ground last week, Smith said. Clear cutting of the lot sparked debate and disagreements among Lake Jackson Planning Commission members.
The 10 trees needed to be cut down for Olive Garden’s agreement to build on this tract of land, Smith previously said, and they plan to plant more trees with the restaurant’s construction.
Accused killer’s court date set
Robert Allen Satterfield Jr., who faces two capital murder charges related to the deaths of an Angleton family, has a court date next month, the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office said.
Satterfield is still eligible for the death penalty after rejecting a plea deal for life in prison in April, the El Campo Leader-News reported. His court date was rescheduled from Monday to 9 a.m. Aug. 16 at the Wharton County Courthouse, officials said.
The capital murder charges stem from the June 2018 deaths of 28-year-old RayShawn Hudson, 24-year-old Maya Rivera and a child younger than 10, their 4-year-old son, RayShawn “Bay Ray” Hudson Jr.
They died by shooting, The Facts previously reported, before their remains were discovered in Wharton County. Satterfield had been in Fort Bend County jail since being arrested driving the family’s car shortly after their disappearance but was moved to Wharton County jail in April, according to online records.
Apartment fire likely electrical, authorities say
A fire that consumed part of a Lake Jackson apartment complex clubhouse last week is not believed to be from foul play, authorities from the Lake Jackson police and fire departments said.
While damage to the clubhouse at The Villages of Jackson apartment complex was significant, authorities believe the cause is likely electrical, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
“Right now, investigators think it may have originated in the men’s locker room in the clubhouse,” Lankford said. “The damage is pretty significant, but there are no estimates yet.”
No one was inside the clubhouse at the time of the incident, officials said. Aside from a Lake Jackson police officer who suffered from minor smoke inhalation, no one else was injured, Lankford said.
