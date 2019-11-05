ANGLETON
Motorcyclist runs into back of pickup
Speed might have been a factor in a motorcyclist being seriously injured in a collision on Highway 288, Angleton Police Department spokesman Lt. Lupe Valdez said.
The motorcycle driver went by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston after being thrown from his motorcycle Sunday. His condition wasn’t known Monday afternoon.
The collision happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday when the 25-year-old man driving a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle ran into the back of a 1991 Toyota truck as both were traveling northbound on Highway 288, Valdez said.
Witnesses said the motorcyclist might have been speeding when he hit the back of the truck, Valdez said.
It is unknown if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, he said.
Angleton police, EMS and firefighters responded to the collision, Valdez said.
LAKE JACKSON
Suspected robbers say ‘just kidding’
A man called police to report other men had approached him, flashed a gun and tried to take his motorcycle and other belongings, but it didn’t go as planned, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Stephen Bailey said.
The man said two people came up to him at 7:44 p.m. Sunday in an apartment complex parking lot in the 400 block of Highway 332 East, Bailey said.
“It shows that he handed over a beer that he had to the subjects, then they handed it back to him, saying they were just kidding,” Bailey said, referring to the report.
The man contacted police with descriptions of the men and police quickly found them nearby, he said.
De’Veon Wiltz, 18, and a 15-year-old boy were taken into custody, Bailey said. Police collected BB guns that were replicas of real guns, Bailey said.
Wiltz is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery, he said. According to online records, Wiltz pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to robbery and was sentenced to three years of probation. That charge stemmed from a Clute incident in August, when Wiltz allegedly threatened to shoot a pizza delivery driver if he would not hand over the pizza, court documents showed.
Wiltz faces up to life in prison if convicted of the aggravated robbery charge. He remained in Brazoria County jail Monday in lieu of a $50,000 bond, online records show.
FREEPORT
Shots heard at store being investigated
Freeport Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating whether shots were fired at a convenience store, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said.
Police responded to a reported disturbance in the 4200 block of East Highway 332 at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Garivey said.
“The (Freeport police) got dispatched to a disturbance in progress,” Garivey said. “When they arrived they saw a large crowd and heard one gunshot.”
Several more shots rang out and a witness reported seeing a man shoot a gun, though no arrests were made, Garivey said.
No one was injured, he said.
