Richwood tax vote allowed to stand
Brazoria County accepted Richwood’s vote to keep its current tax rate of 67.02 cents per $100 of property value, Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
Council revoted during a special meeting Monday after County Tax Assessor Ro’Vin Garrett determined its original vote — in which the mayor had to cast a tie-breaking vote — did not constitute a supermajority of 60 percent, which is required to increase tax revenue, she said.
Garrett ended up agreeing with the city attorney’s opinion that since the mayor is not a regular voting member of the council, 60 percent of the five voting members is sufficient, Koskiniemi said.
The council members present Monday, Melissa Strawn, Matthew Yarborough and Mark Brown, voted in favor of the motion after a 20-minute closed from the public session.
Burn ban lifted
Brazoria County lifted its burn ban Monday after last week’s drenching from Tropical Storm Imelda and its remnants, according to county officials.
Commissioners instituted the ban Sept. 11 and restricted residents living in unincorporated areas of the county from openly burning debris and trash. It was set to be lifted after 90 days had passed or the drought index remained below 450 for five consecutive days.
On Sept. 20, the county average was below 100, County Judge Matt Sebesta said. It stood at 177 Friday, according to Texas Weather Connection.
Angleton ISD offering campus tour at forum
Residents can view Angleton ISD’s current career and technical education facilities during a bond forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the high school.
The school district placed a $90 million bond request on the Nov. 5 ballot, with new CTE facilities a centerpiece of the proposed projects. Information about the bond will be presented before the tour, school officials said.
People who want to take the tour can meet at the main entrance of the high school, 1 Campus Drive in Angleton, district spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.