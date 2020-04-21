CLUTE — Shock and relief were among the wide range of emotions Stewart Smith experienced when hearing his best friend had been shot in an ambush.
Justin Mueller, a Brazoswood graduate, was one of two San Marcos police officers seriously wounded by a gunman while responding to a domestic disturbance call in that Central Texas city. A third officer died of his wounds at the scene.
The gunman, a 45-year-old San Marcos man, wore body armor “as part of his preparation for the officers coming in,” the city’s interim police chief, Bob Klett, said at a news conference Sunday. He killed himself after shooting the officers with a rifle, Klett said.
Mueller underwent surgery and was listed Monday in stable condition, according to a San Marcos police news release.
“It was shocking even knowing his line of work,” Smith said. “It’s something that happens and you don’t think it can happen to someone you know and love.”
When Smith moved from Tyler to Brazoria County during high school, it was Mueller who made Smith feel at home, Smith said.
“Justin was the first friend I made when I moved to Lake Jackson in 1997,” Smith said. “He and I became fast friends and it stuck. Unfortunately, time and distance had separated us, but when we were able to meet up, it was like we never left.”
As close a bond as they shared, Smith is devastated conditions out of his control are keeping him from truly being there for his friend.
“If it wasn’t for COVID-19, I would be in car driving to San Marcos to see him,” he said. “It kills me that I can’t see him right now.”
Smith described Mueller as someone who always put others ahead of himself and had incredible morals, character and integrity, he said.
Smith was thankful Mueller pulled through and that the two men will be able to meet up in the future.
“From what I’ve been told he is in as good of a position as one can be,” Smith said. “Before and now I’m grateful for the time we have had and will have.”
Mueller, a 2000 graduate of Brazoswood High School, joined the San Marcos Police Department in 2007 after stints with the McAllen police and the U.S. Border Patrol. Mueller worked 11 years as a telecommunications operator for the department, earning a promotion to a supervisor during that time. He became a licensed police officer in June.
Officer Franco Stewart, 27, also was listed in critical condition but is stable and recovering in an intensive care unit at Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle, according to the police. Officer Justin Putnam, 31, was killed by rifle shots, the police said.
Community Outreach Coordinator Kim Hilsenbeck appreciated the love, concern and support the community has shown, but asks for people to give the families time to cope.
“We’ve asked the public to give them some space and respect their need to grieve and deal with the situation,” Hilsenbeck said.
The department will continue to provide periodic updates on their conditions through social media, Hilsenbeck said.
