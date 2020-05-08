ANGLETON — Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport is slated to get $166,667 to fund a consultant for a drainage study that could help solve years’ worths of problems.
The airport drainage study will be comprehensive, involving studying all aspects of drainage on the airport’s property, airport Aviation Director Jeff Bilyeu said.
“The results of the findings we expect to be very beneficial to us in terms of mitigating many of the drainage problems we’ve had over the years, whether it would be river flooding or just rainfall flooding,” Bilyeu said. “We’re going to be studying some of the effects of that flooding, as well as doing experiments.”
The Texas Transportation Commission, which governs Texas Department of Transportation, approved the funding at its April meeting, according to a news release. Brazoria County and Texas Department of Transportation’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program will fund the project overall, the release states.
The department of transportation provides funding for community airport improvement projects several times a year.
“We have new funds released almost every month of the year, and there are airports across the state that get approval for this funding,” Texas Department of Transportation Information Specialist Mark Cross said. “This is not directly related to the pandemic; this is a regular funding program.”
Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport applied for the funding in relation to the drainage study.
“The airport will be using the funds on a study to improve drainage, which may be an ongoing, multi-year project,” Cross said.
The Federal Aviation Administration has navigation equipment that was impacted by flooding in the past, Bilyeu said, so a portion of the study will identify ways to mitigate that impact.
“We also will be working on better understanding the circumstances in some of the development in the airport and better understanding the development of that we need to build, pad elevations, pavements or any of those types of infrastructure,” Bilyeu said. “And, just, in general, the best ways to mitigate the drainage of the flooding we get.”
The study will be greatly beneficial to the wellbeing of the entire airport, he said, as it will create an effective plan for the future.
“From this study, we’ll be able to develop a list of future projects,” Bilyeu said. “We’re looking forward to knowing how to concentrate our development and planning in the future.”
The airport suffered from many flooding events in recent years, Bilyeu said.
“If you go back in the past few years, we’ve just been at the mercy of Mother Nature,” Bilyeu said. “So, really, we’re just looking forward to a solution as soon as possible.”
The Texas Department of Transportation Aviation Division will post advertisements to hire a consulting firm within the next two to three weeks, Bilyeu said. The firm will determine the next phase of the study, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.