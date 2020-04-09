Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Basil Bounty: 7 p.m. online presentation. Explore improved herbs, learn about basil cultivars and tips for making pesto. Free lecture series sponsored by Keep Pearland Beautiful, Brazoria County Master Gardeners and City of Pearland. Presented by Agrilife Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Learn more at keeppearlandbeautiful.org and brazoria.agrilife.org.
Holy Thursday service: 6 p.m. at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Holy Thursday with communion. Call 979-345-4642 or visit www.columbiaum.org.
Friday
Good Friday service: 6 p.m. at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th Street, West Columbia. Tenebrae service live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Call 979-345-4642 or visit www.columbiaum.org.
Sunday
Easter Sunday services: 8 a.m. sunrise service, 10 a.m. traditional worship at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th Street, West Columbia. Both services live on Facebook and YouTube. Call 979-345-4642 or visit www.columbiaum.org.
Easter Sunday service: 10:30 a.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 227 S. Chenango St., Angleton. Service live streamed on Facebook. Found under videos on Holy Comforter Episcopal Church and School’s page. Call 979-849-1269 or visit www.holycomforterangleton.org.
