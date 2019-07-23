WILD PEACH — A person suspected of stabbing a man and woman at a home off CR 244 is in custody but had not been charged as of Monday afternoon, Brazoria County Sheriff Charles Wagner said.
The 24-year-old woman died of her wounds, and a man in his 40s was wounded, Wagner said.
Authorities were called to the Wild Peach home about 11 a.m. Monday morning, where they found the stabbing victims, authorities said. Deputies took a 26-year-old man into custody but charges were pending further investigation, Wagner said.
The names of the stabbing victims and suspect were being withheld while investigators continued to gather information.
A sheriff’s office representative said investigators remained at the home Monday afternoon and more information about what happened would be released today.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.