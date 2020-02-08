I arrive to get my beard trimmed, and one of the stylists asks aloud, “How are you doing?”
I could have said, “Fine,” but I had to be honest. I replied, “Not so well at the moment. I’ve experienced complete kidney failure, and I’m having a difficult time adjusting to dialysis.”
Another stylist quickly quipped, “I’ll give you a kidney!”
I thought she was merely making conversation until she asked, “What blood type are you?”
I’m not a candidate for transplant because of an infection in a knee replacement, but what a kind gesture for her to offer to face such a major surgery for a mere customer of a different stylist.
Today, I honor people who are nice. It seems as if kind people have become even kinder in modern times. They are like roses unfolding petals beside life’s pathway.
I tell young people who are just starting out in their careers, “Overlook mean-spirited people and delight in the nice people. Hateful, rude and inconsiderate people don’t deserve to emotionally hurt you, and yet they are always a part of your world — only changing names and appearances as you go through the passages of life. Rather than allowing them to get you down, be drawn to nice people. They make life bright and beautiful.”
As a minister delivered his sermon, he noticed a visitor taking notes. The minister felt fulfilled while preaching because the gentlemen believed his sermon was inspirational.
But when the visitor greeted the minister at the end of the service, he handed him the paper, pointedly saying, “This is how you should have preached that sermon!”
The minister was deflated, and he told me the story to get the disappointment off his chest. I responded, “Cherish the people you enjoy in your congregation and keep them on your heart as you minister. Those kind people will make worthwhile all your preparation and presentations.”
Almost half a century ago, there was a little 8-year-old girl whom I was pleased to have in my congregation. That’s because she handed me this little note with misspelled words: “Dear Pricher. I love your priching.” From then on, my eyes noticed her as I preached; she was tracing my words with her young mind.
I encourage school teachers by saying this, “Although you face rude kids and parents, pick out students you love to see walk into your classrooms and let them be your joy in teaching. We all have to wade through unkind people to delight in kind people.”
To people who have fresh wounds from careless people, I give them this saying for coping in the privacy of their hearts: “I do hereby limit the damage that you get to do to me.”
I say, “They might hurt your feelings, but they can’t shape the environment within your heart. They have no right.”
My mother coped by saying something like this to herself: “Rude person, I’m giving you one hour of my life for me to feel injured by your nasty comment. That’s all you get. Then I’m dumping it and returning to happiness. My resolve is that you can’t steal my joy.”
Those who are kind and bless, rather than inflict wounds, are in obedience to this Scripture: “Stop being bitter and angry and mad at others. Don’t yell at one another or curse each other or ever be rude. Instead, be kind and merciful, and forgive others, just as God forgave you because of Christ” (Ephesians 4:31-32, Contemporary English Version).
To all the kind people among my readers, I say, “Thank you! You are the multicolored roses that make life’s pathway so beautiful and joyous. Bless you, one and all.”
