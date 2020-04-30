Ollie Falks was a gentle giant and a man of few words whose presence commanded respect.
Almost contradictorily, the longtime law enforcement officer and court bailiff loved to “visit.”
“You can’t be around Ollie very long and not be his friend because he was very outgoing and very caring,” retired District Judge Edwin Denman said. “Just an incredible man.”
Falks died Friday at age 84, leaving behind many family members, friends and a slew of county officials to mourn.
“He’ll be missed in the community,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “He was one of those icons.”
Falks served in the U.S. Air Force before working for the Bay City and Angleton police departments. He spent most of his law enforcement career as a Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office investigator under the leadership of Sheriff E.J. “Joe” King.
After his retirement in 2003, he began working as the bailiff in the 412th District Court at the Brazoria County Courthouse.
A few days after Denman’s appointment to the 412th District Court, the judge went up to the courthouse to figure out “what to do.”
“A large man walked up to me and introduced himself as Ollie Falks,” Denman said.
He offered to be Denman’s bailiff, as he had been serving as the first substitute bailiff in the courthouse, Denman said. Denman asked J. Ray Gayle, the senior district judge at the time, if that would be a good decision.
“Hire him,” Gayle immediately responded.
That began the beginning of a close friendship.
“Ollie helped me immensely, because when you go from practicing law to being a judge, you don’t have a clue,” Denman said.
Falks never told him directly what to do, but was quick to offer the best examples he’d seen from other judges, Denman said.
They both eventually retired, but kept up with each other through phone calls.
Sheriff’s Capt. Richard Foreman also kept up with Falks that way, Foreman said.
They worked together in the sheriff’s office and, although Falks never was his supervisor, Foreman cared more what Falks thought of him than any of his department heads.
“It was just the way he carried himself,” Foreman said. “Ollie was a good, good guy.”
Though he was generally quiet, he always offered others guidance when they needed it, Foreman said.
“He always impressed me by the way that he treated people, even the bad guys,” he said.
Falks was extremely close with his children and wife, Florence Clardy Falks, who died in 2007. At the time of his death, he was living in Baton Rouge to be close to his sons.
He constantly talked about his children, Denman said, and it was very hard for him to lose his wife.
Until the end of his life, Ollie continued to offer an obvious presence to everyone around him. He didn’t “exert” it, Denman said, it’s just who he was.
“He was one of those men that commanded respect, just the way he carried himself,” Sebesta said.
“He was a gentle giant with an extremely compassionate heart,” Denman said.
Everyone has those people in their lives who they have the utmost respect for, even though they are not a family member, Foreman said.
“Ollie was one of those guys. I wonder if he ever knew that,” Foreman said. “We lost a good one in Ollie.”
There will be a graveside service for Falks at 2 p.m. today at Bay City Cemetery.
