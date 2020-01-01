LAKE JACKSON
The City of Enchantment will focus on developing the Alden subdivision, which could add up to 1,300 single-family units and another 700 multifamily units, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
“That’s going to take up an awful lot of our time,” Yenne said.
The buyer will close on the 990-acre property south of the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport on Highway 288 this month after discussions that have lasted the better part of a decade, he said.
There will probably be many workshops with the City Council, the Planning Commission and others to work out the details, Yenne said.
There should be bidding by 2021, which would move businesses and families in by early 2022, he said. It will be a “good-sized community” with commercial, retail and residential development, Yenne said.
It will take 10 to 15 years to build out, he said.
The city is also excited to welcome Chipotle Mexican Grill, Cavender’s Western Wear and la Madeleine French Bakery and Cafe, Yenne said.
“We’re really grateful for those coming,” he said.
The city is also primarily responsible for the new county business park next to the airport, Yenne said. They have approved a water tower and well that will go there, he said.
The Citizen Bond Task Force recommended calling for a $29.4 million bond to fund facility, street and drainage improvements.
“We’ll see if voters approve the May bond issue, then we will have plates full of projects for the next five years,” Yenne said.
BRAZOSPORT ISD
Brazosport ISD is looking forward to opening two new campuses, beginning construction of others and continuing successful education programs during 2020, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
Bess Brannen and O.M. Roberts elementary schools, the final of five replacement campuses funded by the voter-approved $175 million bond from 2014, will welcome students this fall, Massey said.
Upon those openings, Elisabet Ney will be converted into a full-day prekindergarten campus for all 4-year-olds in Lake Jackson. That means the prekindergarten students at A.P. Beutel, Brannen and Roberts will now be serviced at Ney, he said.
The district has already begun construction projects funded by the $267 million voter-approved bond from 2019, Massey said.
Workers have broken ground on Brazoswood High School’s field house and that will open in August, he said. The field house is near Slade Field and will have dressing and weight rooms as well as other facilities for sports that practice at Slade Field and the softball field much closer to where they play, Massey said.
“We’re excited about this facility,” he said.
They will begin construction on Brazoswood’s main campus in the summer, but have to finish the field house first, Massey said.
The district will break ground on the new Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy in Jones Creek, the only school to service pre-K through sixth grade, in March, the superintendent said.
They hope to open that campus in August 2021.
The district is also looking forward to continuing its low-cost, full-day prekindergarten programs for all students, Massey said, along with enrolling its second cohort of third-graders in a gifted and talented academy that puts them on a track to early high school graduation.
The district will also enroll its second group of students in the CATALYST program with Brazosport College, which provides a structured path toward the completion of an associate degree in process operations or instrumentation technology within one year of high school graduation or an applied baccalaureate degree in industrial management within three years of high school graduation.
JONES CREEK
Jones Creek is mainly looking forward to the ongoing projects to improve drainage in the village, Marshal William Tidwell said.
In October, the Board of Aldermen approved up to $15,000 to repair failing culverts on Live Oak Drive in order to prevent a bigger problem if they collapse.
They focused on several drainage projects, including the culvert repairs, placement of box culverts on Stephen F. Austin Road and repairs for Robinhood Lane.
The Stephen F. Austin project is through an interlocal agreement with Brazoria County, Drainage District 11 Commissioner Rocky Thomas said. The drainage district project also worked on drainage outside of city limits, which is largely complete.
“We don’t have any major development, but we are seeing houses being built in the city,” Tidwell said.
FREEPORT
Residents will see more rapid work on Freeport street development in 2020 than they did in 2019, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
There will be work around the railroad tracks on West Broad from Hickory to Cedar and Sixth Street, which totals about two miles of street work for the upcoming year, Kelty said.
“We hope to start in March or April instead of September, so they can be done before school finishes,” he said.
This is part of the city’s focus on infrastructure, he said.
City leadership recently met with Freese and Nichols engineers regarding about $1.5 million of upcoming water and sewer projects, Kelty said.
Overall, Freeport wants to move in a positive, transparent direction, he said. Brooks Bass took over as mayor in 2019 after Troy Brimage stepped down to focus on a Texas House District 25 campaign.
“I’m excited about the leadership that Mayor Bass brings to the city council, but I think that the vision that has been there for the last couple years is going to remain,” Kelty said.
Economic development initiatives will take a couple of years to mature and come to fruition, but they are in progress, he said.
The Economic Development Corporation is looking at a 96-lot residential subdivision, Kelty said.
RICHWOOD
Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi is confident the Montessori school will break ground in Richwood in 2020, she said.
“We’re really excited to have a new school,” she said.
The water plant installation in the north part of town and running additional water lines should begin, but they are still acquiring the easement necessary to break ground, Koskiniemi said.
“The whole idea behind that project is to improve the water pressure on the extreme ends of town,” Koskiniemi said.
The project is expected to be completed in spring 2021, but construction will happen this year, she said.
Richwood also has an interlocal roadway project with Brazoria County which will replace four miles of roadway in Oakwood Shores, Koskiniemi said.
Koskiniemi plans to have a contest to design a logo that could help with marketing the city to potential investors and developers, but is still working out the details, she said.
CLUTE
“The city of Clute is excited for 2020,” said City Manager CJ Snipes. “As we look ahead there are a number of projects kicking off that will be of tremendous benefit to our citizens and the long-term sustainability of our community.”
Among those projects is the improvement and expansion of sidewalks along Shanks Street, Main Street and Dixie Drive. Another project will improve the Pin Money drainage system, which in turn will reduce street flooding on Lakeview and Plantation drives, Snipes said. Plans are also in the works to expand Austin Street toward the east in order to open up development in that area, he said.
“While infrastructure is imperative, we are still working to be a hub of fun,” Snipes said.
That will encompass the second annual Brazosport Arts in Media Festival in March, showcasing short student films from both local and visiting students, Snipes said.
Last but not least, 2020 will mark the 40th anniversary of “one of the true signature events in Southeast Texas,” Snipes said. “The Great Texas Mosquito Festival.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.