ANGLETON — The 20 students who had their art auctioned to the highest bidder at the Brazoria County Fair might have had their confidence raised along with the money collected Sunday.
“It’s amazing that someone purchased my piece,” Brazoswood High School freshman Minnie Tran said. “At first I didn’t think someone would buy it, so I told my mom to say $5.”
Tran’s work, a picture of a cow called “Come Here Often,” brought $1,500 to go along with Best in Class recognition. Her winning bid was the second-highest of the auction, behind the $2,300 paid for “Catching Limits” by Brazoswood’s Nicholas Zuniga.
Overall, the auction brought in $19,200.
All the students involved spent many hours, days — in some cases months — on their art pieces.
“I started working on it on the first day of school,” Tran said. “I put a lot of work into it.”
Many of the students who entered the art competition have been lifelong artists, starting with coloring books and working up to more complicated pieces.
“I’ve been doing art as long as I can remember,” Sweeny High School senior Katie Bible said. “I’ve definitely improved over time.”
Bible was surprised when her piece made the auction, since only 20 students have the opportunity to sell their pieces.
“I didn’t create it with the intent of auctioning it off. I just created it and entered it because I wanted to see where it would go,” Bible said. “I actually didn’t think it would make the auction.”
Bible’s picture of her dog, “Bella,” fetched $900.
The art bidders included a variety of companies and individual buyers.
“A lot of the kids that are presenting here are former students that my wife taught,” bidder Richard Tiller said. “She taught first grade at Elisabet Ney Elementary. I’m here trying to support them and the art community here.”
The money raised will go to the students, many of whom are graduating and will use the money to further their education.
“A lot of them are needing extra money to get to college or to further their work, so we’re happy to help that out,” Tiller said. “It feels good to contribute. We’re opening a venue and we will display their artwork in the venue. We’ll have the kids’ names below them and everything.”
Brazosport High School Art I teacher Katie Stallard was ecstatic when two of her students’ paintings sold for a combined $1,000.
“I am so incredibly thrilled. You almost never see Art I students go to auction,” Stallard said. “It’s an absolute blessing and answer to prayers.”
Stallard wants to use the experience to encourage her students and promote creativity within her classroom, she said.
“It makes me feel very humbled. It’s such a wonderful experience, and I’m so happy for my students,” she said. “It’s my hope that this will continue to motivate the students and inspire their classmates.”
