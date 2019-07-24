WILD PEACH — A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of the 24-year-old daughter of a woman to whom he was linked romantically, Brazoria County Sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.
Brandon Allen Black of Brazoria remained in the Brazoria County jail Tuesday night in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to online jail records. Deputies took him into custody shortly after responding to the reported stabbing in the 5000 block of Buck Road outside Brazoria, authorities said.
Heather Dawn Myers, 24, was dead when officers arrived at her Buck Road home about 11 a.m. Monday, authorities said. A man in his 40s also had minor stab wound, Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
Investigators believe a verbal altercation between Myers, her mother and Black escalated into the stabbing.
Black was not at Myers’ home when authorities arrived, but they found him nearby on CR 244 shortly after, the news release states.
The identity of the other stabbing victim hasn’t been disclosed, and his connection to the home isn’t clear, Sheriff Charles Wagner said. Also unknown is the condition and involvement of Myers’ mother, Wagner said.
The sheriff declined to say whether drugs might have been a factor in the altercation or what investigators believe prompted Black to stab Myers and the other man.
Snelgrove said investigators haven’t found any information to indicate there are other suspects in the stabbing.
Officials from the sheriff’s office are continuing to investigate the incident and will release more information when it’s known, a press release states.
If Black is convicted of the first-degree felony, he faces up to life in prison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.