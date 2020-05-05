Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Cinco De Mayo Food Distribution: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Vida Regional Church, 3133 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Free to the public. Call Pastor Alex at 979-583-1412.
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 10 a.m. via Zoom. Enjoy fellowship and sharing prayers. Email dlw101556@gmail.com if you want to join. Call 979-308-6125.
Wednesday
Virtual Membership Luncheon Series: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guest speaker Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta. Virtually catered by Swamp Shack. $20 per person. Chat sponsorships available. Call Nina at 979-849-6443, email nina@angletonchamber.org or visit www.angletonchamber.org
Thursday
Brazosport ISD Virtual Career Fair: 9 a.m. to noon. Multiple positions available. Register at www.jobsconnected.com/bisd or email human resources@brazosportisd.net.
May 12
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 10 a.m. via Zoom. Enjoy fellowship and sharing prayers. Email dlw101556@gmail.com if you want to join. Call 979-308-6125.
May 13
Virtual Membership Luncheon Series: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guest speaker state Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood. $20 per person. Chat sponsorships available. Call Nina at 979-849-6443, email nina@angletonchamber.org or visit www.angletonchamber.org.
May 16
Graduation parade: 10:30 a.m. at Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy, 7351 Stephen F. Austin Road, Jones Creek. Pre-K, meet at Kee Kee Mart, kinder meet at City Hall and sixth- graders meet at SFA circle drive. Route map available on Facebook page. Call 979-730-7160.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.