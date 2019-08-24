If you go When: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Where: Administration Building Board Room, 301 Brazoswood Drive. Cost: Free Info: For more information, call 979-730-7000 ext. 12455
CLUTE — People who have a passion for guiding the next generation can attend Brazosport ISD’s special event to learn more about mentoring opportunities at the school district.
The event is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Administration Building Board Room, 301 Brazoswood Drive. There will be presentations every half hour on the high school Belay Mentoring program and the grades 2-12 LiftUp mentoring program. District staff will be available to answer questions about the programs and mentor applications will be available.
Mentoring is highly valued in the school district, District Volunteer Liaison Sharon Ritchie said.
“We consider mentoring programs to be one of our preventative security measures for student safety and well-being,” she said. “The national data supporting mentoring relationships is impressive, and we are seeing local benefits that validate the impact of mentoring relationships on student success.”
Club Belay is a group mentoring program True to Life Ministries offers during lunch one day a week at the high schools, while LiftUp has mentors meet with their matched student one day a week for 30 minutes at the campus during school hours.
Both programs have led to great relationships, Ritchie said.
“Students in both mentoring programs show better attitudes toward school, positive beliefs in their ability to succeed, and more confidence in themselves and in their social relationships,” she said.
The event is crafted in a way so residents can come and go while still gaining information, Ritchie said.
“There is always a need for quality mentors, and I felt this was a great way to communicate with the broader community,” she said.
The district wants all students to succeed and reach their fullest potential, said Allison Jasso, Brazosport ISD coordinator of guidance and counseling.
“A quality mentoring program greatly enhances students’ chances for success,” she said. “Our LiftUp mentoring program is a wonderful example of a quality mentoring program. Our mentors are carefully matched with students to ensure the match is a good fit for both the mentor and the mentee.”
People who attend will catch a vision of how rewarding mentoring is for both the student and the adult who commits to helping in this unique way, Ritchie said.
“I would also hope that we communicate the resource support available for the mentors who do decide they want to help us,” she said.
For more information, call 979-730-7000 ext. 12455
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.