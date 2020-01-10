ANGLETON
Tickets available for chamber gala
Havana Nights, the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce’s 62nd annual Heritage Gala, will be from 6 to 10 pm. Thursday at The Oaks at Oak Plantation, 19706 FM 521 in Rosharon.
The evening will include dining, dancing, live and silent auctions and celebrating another great year for the community.
Sponsorships are available at the $5,000, $2,500 and $1,500 level, and table sponsors are $700 each. Individual tickets are $60.
The chamber also is accepting donations of auction items through today. For tickets or information, call the chamber at 979-849-6443, email Nina Smith at nina@angletonchamber.org or visit angletonchamber.org.
DANBURY
Register today for Daddy-Daughter Dance
The fourth annual Daddy-Daughter Dance to benefit Danbury Police Department community programs and the Mighty Panther Band will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Danbury High School cafeteria, 5611 First St.
The night includes a candy bar, photo booth, lots of food and a special guest performance by the Creepy Hollow Voodoo Dance Crew. Door prizes include four tickets to the Houston Zoo, four tickets to the Children’s Museum of Houston, an autographed Houston Rockets poster, four tickets to Schlitterbahn Galveston and a 50-inch smart TV.
Tickets are $20 each and available at Danbury City Hall, 6102 Fifth St., or online at bit.ly/2FC4cRH.
ANGLETON
School foundation announces fundraiser
Nash Fest, a benefit for the Angleton ISD Education Foundation, will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at The Oaks at Oak Plantation, 19706 FM 521 in Rosharon.
Entertainment for the night will be provided by the Cole Degges Band.
Tickets are $75 each or $50 for Angleton ISD employees. Sponsorships are available from $250 for the decor sponsor to a Grand Ole Opry VIP table sponsorship for $3,500.
For information or tickets, call 979-864-8047, email foundation@angletonisd.net or visit www.angletonisd.net/angletonfoundation.
ANGLETON
Scholarships open for health field students
Scholarship applications for human health-related careers are now available at the UTMB Wellness Center, 149 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton.
Applications can also be requested at mawashbu@UTMB.edu or write to Scholarship Chairperson Auxiliary Angleton Danbury, Wellness Center UTMB Health, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton, TX 77515.
Applicants must be high school graduates who live within the Angleton Danbury Hospital District and have completed 24 college hours in a medical-related field. The deadline to apply is March 16.
