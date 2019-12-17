When a group of healthcare providers began planning a formal night for doctors, they never imagined it would turn into a fundraiser that raised almost $30,000 for local health-related nonprofit organizations.
The Rose, The Gathering Place and Brazoria County Dream Center each received $9,250 checks after the first Brazoria County Community of Hope Gala at Lake Jackson Civic Center on Nov. 16, said Brittany Barclay of the organization.
Micah Blaylock of Choice Home Health and Ben Turner of A*Med Home Health had a vision to do a prom-type formal night for their local doctors, Turner said.
When Blaylock and Turner came together with CareBuilders at Home, Creekside Village Healthcare Help, Oak Village Healthcare, Lake Jackson Healthcare and Woodlake Nursing and Rehab, they decided to turn it into a fundraiser to benefit multiple charities, Turner said.
The organizations wanted to do something that hadn’t been done before locally and on a grand scale, Shelly Crosby of CareBuilders said.
They got a list of nonprofits in the county and selected the organizations that benefit the same people they help through health care, she said.
CareBuilders works with seniors, who often benefit from the Dream Center’s mission of providing health care, financial assistance and food for low-income residents, Crosby said.
The Rose offers mobile mammograms for men and women who are without insurance and transportation or otherwise unable to afford a mammogram, she said.
The Gathering Place provides education and resources for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia. Gala representatives came to the Gathering Place’s office to present Chairman and CEO Dale Libby with an oversized check Monday.
To a small organization like The Gathering Place, such donations make all the difference, Libby said.
“This was great,” he said. “It was a really nice thing to do.”
The money will go toward the next Brain Fair, an annual event that offers health screening and education about dementia and Alzheimer’s. Any Brain Fair proceeds benefit Gathering Place Interfaith Ministries, which provides services to dementia patients, their families and caregivers.
It is great to be a beneficiary of other groups’ efforts, Libby said. It shows its mission is successful as The Gathering Place receives more calls each day, he said.
Libby was out of town for this year’s gala, which organizers said they want to become an annual event.
“We had no idea it was going to turn out as great as it did,” Crosby said.
