Angleton ISD students protest lunch vote results
Elementary students got a lesson in voting for a new “Try it Tuesday” lunch menu throughout the district, but it turned out the results sparked some debate.
A race between tater tot nachos and macaroni bowls ended with the macaroni edging out the competition, school officials reported.
Some students used their newfound skills in citizenship to petition the results.
“The students of Northside Elementary — AISD have drafted a petition to have both items served for lunch,” school officials reported in a written statement. “We’ve checked with voting officials (Angleton ISD Child Nutrition) and it looks like we can make that happen!”
Both menu items will be served at the elementary; the macaroni bowls in November and the tater tot nachos in December, school officials reported.
Juicebox Jukebox video with students published
Following The Juicebox Jukebox’s visit to Freeport Elementary School in October, a video the students participated in was released on the singer’s YouTube channel Friday morning.
“The Opposite Song” is a fun jingle the students took part in with Juicebox after a message posted by their teacher and library and media specialist, Cindy Pierson McCarty, led him to Freeport to sing with the kids, The Facts previously reported.
“They are superstars!” Brazosport ISD officials said in a written statement. “Great job! And great song!”
Dogs of Lake Jackson continue to wait for park
Residents waiting on the BASF Dog Park to open will have to wait a bit longer, Lake Jackson officials said.
It will probably be another month or so before the park opens, City Manager Bill Yenne said. “We’re waiting for the grass to grow,” he said.
The park was first scheduled to open in May. The opening date was pushed back to October or November after city officials cited issues with rain and contractors.
Most recently, the opening date was pushed back to at least October or November after contractors did not seed or properly care for Bermuda grass at the future dog park in Lake Jackson, The Facts previously reported.
The park will be near the Lake Jackson Recreation Center and feature walking paths, shade structures, dog cooling pads, dog drinking fountains and dog washing stations.
