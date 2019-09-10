LAKE JACKSON — A man who police say ran a red light on an access road died after being hit by an oncoming car.
Jeffrey Lyle Jenkins, 37, of Houston died late Sunday at the scene of the crash under Highway 332 at the intersection with Oak Drive, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Bryan Sidebottom said.
Jenkins was driving a blue 2004 Lexus GS 300 sedan east in the 300 block of Highway 332’s access road when he ran a red light at Oak Drive about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Sidebottom said.
A 22-year-old Clute man driving a 2015 brown Hyundai Elantra sedan had a green light and proceeded into the intersection from Oak Drive, Sidebottom said. The Hyundai struck the Lexus in the center of its right side, he said.
The Lexus spun and struck a traffic light pole with the driver’s side door, Sidebottom said. Jenkins was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report, and Judge Sharon Fox pronounced him dead, Sidebottom said.
The 22-year-old driver and his 18-year-old passenger, a man also from Clute, went to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport with possible injuries, Sidebottom said. They were both wearing seat belts, he said.
The Hyundai had a camera in the vehicle that recorded the crash, he said, and police watched the footage.
Jenkins’ body went to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and pathology report, Sidebottom said. The investigation is ongoing, he said.
