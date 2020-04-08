Having only six new positive cases to report Tuesday evening left Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta stunned, he said.
“I can’t really explain it,” the judge said. “It can’t be read as a trend. Yesterday was one of our highest and this was one of our lowest. I really don’t know.”
For the first time, the county had more recoveries to report — seven — than it did new cases Tuesday. That does not mean residents can let up on social distancing and taking common-sense precautions, Sebesta said.
The county also instituted another safeguard by closing Quintana County Beach Park from Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday in conjunction with the Easter holiday, Sebesta said.
The beach and park will reopen Monday, but the county will look into closing it if gatherings become a problem, Sebesta said.
The Stephen F. Austin Park’s visitor center is also shut down, but people still can visit the statue on the site, Sebesta said.
Brazoria County parks are to remain open for the time being, Brazoria County Parks Director Bryan Frazier said. However, large pavilions, gathering places, playgrounds and public restrooms at all county park are closed until further notice.
“People are currently keeping healthy and maintaining social distancing at our parks, but if in any case, things get out of hand, we will have to modify that,” he said. “This is all subject to change.”
New cases announced Tuesday included an Alvin woman in her 60s, a Clute man in his 20s, two Pearland women in their 40s and a Pearland man in his 60s. A woman in her 40s also became Sandy Point’s first case.
There have been 173 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Brazoria County residents, of which 44 recovered, one has died and the remainder are still active, most in home isolation.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. The vast majority of people recover.
Free counseling available
Youth & Family Counseling Services is providing counseling services to residents of Brazoria, Matagorda and Wharton counties, often at no cost, CEO Bettye Smith said.
With everyone home, stress levels are high, she said. That can sometimes spark domestic violence or other issues counseling can help diffuse, Smith said. Some just have anxiety or can’t sleep at night, she said.
“We want people to know that we’re there to be able to offer services,” she said.
The counseling is done through telephone or video conferences for everyone’s health and safety.
United Way of Brazoria County and corporate donations help Youth & Family Counseling Services offer its services at no cost in most cases, Smith said.
Since they receive public dollars to do this, they want to make sure people use its services in times of need, she said.
Call 979-849-7751 to make an appointment.
Lake Jackson approves COVID-19 procedures
Lake Jackson City Council unanimously approved a one-time utility bill credit city leaders announced late last month.
The waiver is equal to the base water bill for a standard residence or business, City Manager Bill Yenne said through the teleconference council meeting Monday evening.
This will equal a savings of $50.25 for homes, about $133 for small businesses and more for large businesses, according to the council packet. The city hopes that apartment complexes choose to pass the savings on to residents, the packet states.
It will cost the city about $587,000, the packet states.
The credit will be applied to each customer’s utility bill received during the month of April.
Residents have already said they’re very appreciative of this savings, Councilman Buster Buell said, adding he thanks the city staff for doing this.
Council also unanimously approved the emergency replacement of a natural gas compressor for an estimated price of $450,000 and approved a COVID-19 policy that aligns with federal laws.
The city is doing its best to provide services while keeping employees and residents safe, Personnel Director Jose Sanchez said.
“It’s a moving target right now and we’re just trying to do the best we can with what we’ve got,” he said.
They are trying to stay in policy with the CDC, county, state and country, Sanchez said.
The city has frozen the hiring of 13 positions in the wake of the pandemic, Yenne said. This is up from 11 frozen positions he cited late last month.
Unemployment resources to soon be expanded
Those who previously applied for unemployment benefits but lacked the necessary wages to qualify should expect support in the coming days.
The Texas Workforce Commission is in the process of updating its system to deliver benefits allocated under the CARES Act. The legislation, formally the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, will provide aid to self-employed, contract workers or anyone else who worked in a position that did not report wages.
“TWC will determine if they qualify under the new stimulus bill and notify the applicant by mail or electronic correspondence of their eligibility,” Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said via Facebook on Tuesday.
Anyone in need can apply at ui.texasworkforce.org or 800-939-6631.
State parks close
An inability to ensure social distancing and other protective measures could be enforced prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to close all state parks at the end of business Tuesday, the governor’s office announced.
“Despite the implementation of increasingly restrictive visitor use measures to help minimize the transmission of COVID-19 at parks,” the release said, “TPWD has reached a point where public safety considerations of those in the parks, and in the surrounding communities, must take precedence over continued operations.”
Staff will continue to maintain regular upkeep and cleaning of park facilities, the release said, throughout the closure.
Any purchased passes or reservations will have refunds issued automatically in order of arrival date, the release states.
