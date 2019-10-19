RICHWOOD — An element of City Council’s 2017 strategic plan remains in flux after the city failed to execute a contract with the volunteer fire department at its latest council meeting, but council decided to sell an old truck and give the department the money anyway.
In 2017, council adopted a strategic plan that included a plan to execute a contract between the city and the Richwood Volunteer Fire Department, Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said at Monday’s meeting. That was placed on the back burner at some point, back when the department’s assistant chief, Mark Guthrie, was mayor, she said.
Last spring, Fire Chief Clint Kocurek contacted former City Manager Michael Coon about selling their old Engine One, which “re-ignited” the conversation, Koskiniemi said.
Guthrie said at the time, no other volunteer fire departments had contracts with cities.
The contract would be a way to keep council and taxpayers, who help fund the department, informed about their operations, Koskiniemi said. It’s about promoting transparency and creating a better partnership, she said.
Koskiniemi submitted a draft contract to the fire department and did not receive any feedback, she said.
This was a document taken from another city and manipulated to fit Richwood’s needs, Guthrie said. It might be more beneficial to create their own document specifically for Richwood, he said.
“We don’t have a problem, per se, with an agreement,” Guthrie said.
But the department has a charter, bylaws and policies that cover their operations, he said.
“We’re not sure what we’re not giving you now,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie admitted they did not have time to make edits to the document, as they had elections and the inability to operate out of their flooded department makes things more difficult, he said.
“We’re still operating on the bumper of a truck,” Guthrie said.
Councilman Mark Brown asked why the department feels this would be an undue burden.
Guthrie said they could give council regular reports, but sometimes they’ll have nothing to report.
A bullet-point presentation of numbers of calls could be sufficient, Koskiniemi said.
“I think council would be interested to know what you guys are doing,” she said.
It is expensive to run a fire department and it’s relevant to show the department is spending taxpayer dollars and what they need more for, Koskiniemi said.
The contract could promote transparency and reduce risk, like when the department’s nonprofit status was suspended years ago, she said.
Council and the department ultimately decided to form a committee to discuss how they can come to an agreement. Mayor Pro Tem Mike Johnson said he would take over council liaison responsibilities for the fire department.
Guthrie said they are always welcome to attend the two-hour meetings the fire department has every Thursday evening.
About two years ago, the fire department fronted the down payment of $90,000 from its investment and checking accounts, which are funded through donations and other means, Kocurek said.
Coon paid them back $50,000 with FEMA money in September 2018, Kocurek said, and they were hoping the sale of their old Engine One could repay them the other $40,000.
In the past, the sale and transfer of money to the fire department was delayed because the city wanted to execute the contract, Koskiniemi said.
Brown made a motion to sell the truck and allocate the funds to the department, noting that they shouldn’t hold the funds hostage or wait for the truck’s value to depreciate. All present members voted in favor of the motion. Mayor Steve Boykin was absent.
The fire department will either invest the money, purchase a brush truck/high water vehicle or replace other equipment, Kocurek said.
The fire department has fewer than 20 people and they have already worked for about 600 hours this year, not including Thursday meetings, he said.
“It’s hard to find people who want to volunteer these days,” Kocurek said.
Recruitment will also be a priority for them in the future, he said.
