SURFSIDE BEACH — Although Brazoria County has discouraged large gatherings, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Organization of Surfside Beach was not daunted by the coronavirus.
Karen Baker, president of the organization, did not want to disappoint the community by canceling the traditional event.
“It’s just something that’s been going on for 34 years and something that everybody looks forward to,” Baker said. “The people that put floats in have (for years), seeing the little kids that are standing out there waiting to catch the candy and the beads, just to see that is awesome because I’ve done both.”
The parade began in 1986, when Clare Dunn and her friends wanted to have a small parade to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
“We had five cars that were decorated with balloons and crepe paper and streamers and we were led by the grand marshal in his little convertible,” Dunn said. “We didn’t have a police chief at the time but we had a marshal. We went through Surfside and had a good time then went and had corned beef and cabbage.”
The parade has grown in numbers since its inception, and in community support.
“We’ve been watching the parade for 10 years at least,” attendee Gayelyn Daniels said. “It’s definitely gotten bigger over the last few years, we enjoy coming out every year.”
Many parade participants were unfazed by concerns of the coronavirus.
“I understand there are things going on but you can’t stop Surfside,” participant Jeanie Harrell said. “Even if we stopped the parade people still would’ve come out.”
Float riders often toss out beads and candy for children watching the parade.
“Kids just love the parade,” Dunn said. “They love the floats and cars and golf carts, everybody just has so much fun. That’s the whole thing, having so much fun, and it’s worth the work.”
All the money raised with donations and merchandise sales will go to local first responders such as the police department, fire department, and EMS. In the past, using funds from the parade, first responders have been able to purchase equipment they previously didn’t have the budget for, Baker said.
Harrell believes that although the United States is in a state of emergency, people make the choice to not let it affect their daily lives.
“It’s 34 years in the making. People would’ve still come out with floats and we would’ve still had the party,” Harrell said. “We’re all adults and we have a choice to make, we know what’s going on with the virus and we make a choice to come out here.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.