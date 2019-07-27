FREEPORT — Fire trucks will invade Freeport Municipal Park this weekend, but there’s no emergency — just fundraising for a good cause.
The Rory the Warrior third annual Ride for the Heroes will take place at 10 a.m. and activities at the park will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Registration for the car and motorcycle rides is at 9 a.m., a flyer for the event states.
The ride will begin in Angleton and travel to Freeport, where a day of fun and awareness will ensue.
Attendees can expect a car, motorcycle and Jeep show as well as a motorcycle and Jeep ride, the flyer states. There will also be vendors with food, drinks, live music, sno-cones and water spraying stations for kids.
The Jones Creek Fire Department has been a part of the event since its inception, Capt. David McCollister said.
“We take one of our engines up there and offer kids rides and a tour,” he said. “Because it’s a nonprofit, it really helps us as well. We don’t have big-city funding, so the event really helps us.”
Rory the Warrior, Inc. was founded after 3-year-old Rory Sheffield drowned during a family vacation in 2016. His parents set up the nonprofit to raise awareness about drowning, the leading cause of death for children 1 to 4 years old, Rory’s mother and founder of the organization, Sherry-Dawn Sheffield previously told The Facts.
Sherry-Dawn Sheffield and her husband, Jason, strive to provide first responders with oxygen tanks, which has also been a focus of the nonprofit in addition to water safety awareness, said Sherry-Dawn Sheffield.
“This year, we’re continuing the Hero Bag program, which we started last year,” Sheffield said. “It contains a trauma kit with emergency oxygen tank and training. Last year, we gave away the first bag to the deputy that showed up for Rory.”
The bags cost about $625 each and the nonprofit has been able to donate 92 throughout the county so far, Sheffield said.
Anyone is welcome to attend the event and enjoy the day, while helping fund something that is life-saving, Sheffield said.
