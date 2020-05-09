LAKE JACKSON — Whether Brazos Mall stores were still closed, required masks at entry or had a person limit, customers were ready to shop and pamper themselves during Friday’s second phase of the state reopening plan.
Residents were excited to see shopping return to some form of regularity, they said.
For Ricardo Gallardo and Beatriz Garcia, the reopening of Sara’s Beauty Touch could have come sooner.
“We both need it right now,” Gallardo said. “It’s a necessity for us.”
The duo was not worried about going out, since Gov. Greg Abbott allowed reopening of businesses that were deemed “germier,” such as movie theaters and restaurants, Garcia said.
“As long as people are safe, we are good,” Gallardo said. “The ladies doing nails usually have masks already, so what’s the difference?”
Many of the mall’s corporate stores including, Bath and Body Works, TJ Maxx and Victoria’s Secret, kept their gates closed. For ones that remained open, staff and customers were elated to return.
Chris Thompson was out with two daughters and ended up with hands full of shopping bags.
“I’m glad it’s opened back up,” Thompson said. “I’m not worried too much. I’m just keeping my distance. This brings that sense of normality back.”
Buckle, one of the few chain stores that opened Friday, had what store manager Nicole Barnes called a productive day. She missed her coworkers and helping customers during the lockdown.
“It feels great,” Barnes said. “We have been steady and haven’t encountered anything different.”
For safety, staff is continually cleaning the fitting rooms with Clorox and steaming any clothes before restocking, Barnes said.
Brittney Hess, Brazos Mall assistant general manager, was thrilled to welcome the community back to the mall.
Hess highlighted many of the safety protocols that put shoppers, employees and retailers safety at the highest priority.
“As Brazos Mall begins our new normal, the center will operate on a slightly reduced schedule to allow more time for cleaning and disinfection after business hours,” Hess said by email. “We have posted public service guidance signs near entrances that highlight precautionary measures we can all take to stay healthy together.”
Customers can continue retail to-go if more comfortable, Hess said.
Signs throughout the mall encourage people to wear face coverings, wash their hands and practice social distancing. Sanitizing stations were set up throughout the hallways.
Brazos Mall is open on limited hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. The mall will operate at 25 percent capacity through June 8.
