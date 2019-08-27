WILD PEACH — A Brazoria man faces murder and aggravated assault charges in the stabbing death of a 24-year-old woman and the stabbing of a 41-year-old man in July, according to court documents.
Brandon Allen Black, 26, faces up to life in prison if convicted of the first and second-degree felony charges. A Brazoria County grand jury indicted Black on the charges last week.
Black casually walked away from the scene after fatally wounding Heather Myers, 24, by stabbing her in the chest after an argument turned physical July 22, witnesses told authorities, court records indicate.
Myers and her mother, Janice Marie Miller, were at a home in the 5000 block of Buck Road in Wild Peach when Black, Miller’s boyfriend, and Myers started arguing, records state. Black kicked Myers in the head, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Gary Glynn Dorris, the 41-year-old homeowner, said he saw the incident and intervened, pinning Black to the ground and trying to get him to calm down, records indicate.
Dorris told Myers and her mother to go inside the home and he held Black until he calmed down, court records state.
Black continued to pursue the two women and went inside the home, where he flashed a knife and made threats to kill them both, according to court records. He began lunging toward the women and Miller stated she managed to move out of the way, not realizing he had struck Myers in the chest with the weapon, records show.
Two people inside the home said they were sleeping when they heard a struggle, the probable cause affidavit states. When they moved to the hallway to see what was happening, they saw Myers lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom.
Outside the home, Dorris said he heard a commotion and ran into the house. When he entered the home, Dorris said, he saw Miller screaming at Black that he killed her daughter, records indicate.
Dorris told the two witnesses to call the police, but Black said if anyone called 911 he would kill them, too, then casually walked out of the home, according to court documents.
Dorris ran after Black, trying to stop him from leaving the property when a struggle between the two men ensued and Black stabbed Dorris in the chest, records show.
Authorities found Black walking along CR 244 shortly after arriving at the home, where Myers was pronounced dead and Dorris was taken to the hospital, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When questioned by police, Miller said Black had hit her several times before but it wasn’t his fault because he has bipolar disorder and a drug dependency, records indicate.
On the day of the stabbing, Miller had a black eye, which she said she received a couple of weeks earlier when Black was waving a gun in her face. When she tried to take it, he hit her, records state.
Miller said she didn’t believe Black meant to kill her daughter and his mental illness was a factor in the incident, court records show.
According to online jail records, Black has a history of assault and drug possession dating back to 2011.
Dorris was treated for his stab wounds at Sweeny Community Hospital, records indicate.
Black has remained in the Brazoria County Jail on bonds totaling $640,000 since his arrest in July.
