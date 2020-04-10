A Lake Jackson woman’s close encounter at a grocery store led County Judge Matt Sebesta to warn that wearing a cloth mask does not excuse standing close to other people in public.
“It’s just an added little layer of protection,” Sebesta said. “Social distancing is still first and foremost.”
From what Sebesta understands, cloth masks are mainly used to prevent asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others, he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, including grocery stores and pharmacies, but does not recommend getting closer to people than absolutely necessary.
CDC also recommends using simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings made of household items or common materials at a low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure, according to the CDC.
FICTION: Wearing a cloth masks means you can get closer to people in public.
FACT: People should stay 6 feet apart whenever possible and cloth masks add another layer of protection.
