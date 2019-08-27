LAKE JACKSON — Heavy rainfall and extreme heat produced an algae bloom that affected the Brazosport Water Authority’s water, but it remained safe to drink, according to a news release.
The authority called it a “taste and odor event” in the release. The algae bloom was in the local watershed, then rainfall late last week flushed pockets of compounds to the treatment plant intake, according to the release.
“BWA immediately began the process of treatment to combat the issue,” the release states. “These taste and odor-causing compounds are now clear of the treatment plant and working their way through the local distribution systems.”
The authority assures customers the drinking water is safe and is combating the issue, the release states.
Brazosport Water Authority provides drinking water to Angleton, Brazoria, Clute, Freeport, Lake Jackson, Oyster Creek, Richwood, Dow Chemical Co. and two prison units.
