LAKE JACKSON — Residents will have the opportunity to keep Lake Jackson beautiful with city hall officials as they celebrate the annual city-wide fall sweep in order to keep not only Lake Jackson, but Brazoria County as a whole clean.
The cleanup day gives residents an opportunity to dispose of harmful waste and participate in community service projects. The event goes from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Lake Jackson City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
The city will host all activities on-site with all the activities in the parking lot except for the community service volunteers who will be sent to other locations. Residents who want to volunteer can register by 10 a.m. Saturday at City Hall.
Donated eyeglasses will be given to the Lions Club and the Dream Center and repurposed for those who cannot afford glasses. Used motor oil from various machinery will also be accepted in order to keep the substances out of landfills and sewers.
“We don’t want people dumping the oil down the drain or spreading it around in their yard or dumping it in the sewers,” Lake Jackson Volunteer Coordinator Terri Cardwell said. “They can bring it up here and we have a container where they can drop it off and we’ll dispose of it properly.”
The city will also accept old Christmas tree lights and strung house lights to be recycled. Old cell phones will be accepted and donated to Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County.
“Military Moms take the phones and they restore them in order to send them to our soldiers so they are reused,” Cardwell said.
The city will also celebrate the 25th birthday of Charlie Chipper, the Keep Lake Jackson Beautiful mascot, with a cake.
“We’re looking forward to a bunch of people coming to help us clean up and get ready for the 30th anniversary of the festival of lights coming up and come out and celebrate Charlie’s birthday,” Cardwell said.
The main goal of the cleanup is to give back to the community and be good stewards of the Earth Cardwell said.
“We do the cleanup day to help pick up the trash and all the recyclables that people, unfortunately, continue to throw out,” Cardwell said. “We’re doing what we can to keep as much as we can out of the landfills and if that means we can help other people in the process, we will do everything that we can. It really makes a difference in our community because we’re helping others and that’s what we try to do first.”
