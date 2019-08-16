LAKE JACKSON — The SPCA of Brazoria County usually adopts out about 50 animals on Clear the Shelter Day. But with 137 dogs and 287 cats at the shelter Thursday, organizers are hoping to find even more animals homes this year.
Adoption fees are waived and hours are extended Saturday at the shelter and The Mad Cattery Adoption and Event Center, SPCA Board President Brandei Goolsby said. There’s no better time to adopt an animal that is already neutered or spayed, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped, she said.
The shelter at 141 Canna Lane will be open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; the Mad Cattery at 101 N. Parking Place. will offer adoptions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If attendees are not in a position to adopt Saturday, there are plenty of other ways to help, Goolsby said.
There will be a donation drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mad Cattery. Wet cat and kitten food, paper towels, bags of Purina Kitten Chow, non-clumping clay litter, plastic kiddie pools and hand sanitizer top the shelter’s wish list. The list is on SPCA of Brazoria County’s Facebook page.
Donations are always welcome, especially along with adoptions to help them waive fees in the future, Goolsby said. The event at the shelter will also have a bounce house, dunking booth, face painting and sno-cones, according to the SPCA.
Raising Cane’s at 200 Highway 332 in Lake Jackson will donate 15 percent of its sales Saturday to the SPCA for anyone who mentions the fundraiser, a flier states.
Clear the Shelter is a national event promoted by NBC and Telemundo stations, according to a fact sheet, and it has helped more than a quarter million pets of all types find new homes.
The event happens to be during cat season, when the shelter’s hallways are lined with cages of kittens, Goolsby said.
“Most shelters are very overcrowded, period,” she said.
During the past two years’ events, the SPCA has adopted out about 50 cats, kittens, dogs and puppies each year, Goolsby said.
“We certainly would hope we’d exceed what we’ve done the past couple of years,” she said. “But any number of pets finding homes is great.”
The shelter is a temporary situation, Volunteer Coordinator Megan Schroll said, and it’s important for animals to find homes and families to invest in them and take care of them.
“This is our biggest event of the year, and it’s one of the biggest pushes we have to save these animals,” she said.
