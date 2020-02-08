LIVERPOOL
Teen charged with shooting his father
A 16-year-old boy is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies found his father with a gunshot wound to the head, a news release from Sheriff’s Office Lt. Varon Snelgrove states.
Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a man with a gunshot wound in the 8800 block of Highway 35, according to the release.
Responding deputies found a 50-year-old Liverpool man conscious but in serious condition, the news release states.
The man went by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment, according to a news release.
Investigators are still looking into details about the incident, Snelgrove said.
The father’s medical condition Friday was unavailable.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.