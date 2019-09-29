LAKE JACKSON — For 58 years, the savory scent of shrimp has wafted through the air, and this year will be no different when the Brazosport Rotary Club hosts thousands of residents at its annual fundraiser.
The Brazosport Rotary Club Shrimp Boil will be noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Admission, which includes a plate of shrimp and fish, is $15.
The club’s annual shrimp boil is the main fundraiser that sustains the club for the entire year, spokesman Blake Safford said.
The boil has become a prominent way to raise funds for the Rotary Club, as well as help fund community projects, including scholarships and public works projects, Safford said.
“This is the most important part of our year because it’s where we raise our money,” he said. “This is our generator for the rest of the year. The majority of the money we raise stays in the community.”
Ortiz has been a Rotary member for a few years now, and he has seen the work the Rotary Club has done firsthand, he said.
For example, the Rotary previously helped raise money to help the Lake Jackson EMS provide tourniquets to local police departments, Ortiz said.
“Things like that are just amazing,” he said.
It is not just food that will be a draw at the event, however, Safford said.
“We are going to have a live auction,” he said. “We are going to include things like travel trips for vacation, concert tickets, sports memorabilia. We also are going to do a raffle for a car. “
The event is a natural way to meet other people in the community, including county leaders, Safford said.
“Just see how many people are involved with this,” he said. “That is a great way to do that over catfish and shrimp. We want everyone to come away with a sense of this is our community.”
For information, call 979-482-2810.
