Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta hopes the infection of a young girl is the wake-up some residents may need.
The Brazoria County Health Department announced a half dozen new positive COVID-19 Thursday evening. Among those were 70 to 80-year-old Rosharon woman, who is hospitalized, and a 5- to 10-year-old Clute girl — the first child this young to contract the virus in the county.
Andy Ward, a Clute father, showed concern when he was made aware of the latest announcement.
“It does scare me,” Ward said. “I’ve been making them stay at home all day. They can’t even go outside.”
Sebesta was not surprised by what he called the inevitable.
“This shows the disease shows no range and it can affect the old and the young,” Sebesta said. “This is not new information. This is just the first. Young people can get this disease.”
The city of Pearland added another duo of cases, maintaining the highest total for the county at 16. The next highest are Rosharon, Alvin, and Angleton at five a piece — all cities in the northern part of the county.
Sebesta believes a population is a simple explanation for cases popping up in that area.
“It’s a denser and younger population that is professional and diverse,” he said. “Lots of people are working in Houston and are probably getting some of it there. They are more prone to infection as they are going to rub elbows with more people.”
The more southern communities only make up eight of the county’s 39 cases.
“The rural communities have been fortunate so far,” Sebesta said. “There are less people interacting and they are more spaced out as it is.”
As of Thursday evening, the virus has yet to spread West of the Brazos within Brazoria County.
The other four people confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 are a 25 to 35-year-old Angleton woman, a 35 to 45-year-old Pearland man, a 65 to 75-year-old Pearland man and a 35 to 45-year-old Alvin man, according to the news release.
A list of testing sites and facilities remains on the Brazoria County website, Sebesta said.
The status of the 75 to 85-year-old woman from Pearland hospitalized in Houston on Wednesday was unknown Thursday, Health Director Cathy Sbrusch said.
The county also announced three people have made full recoveries — a 40- to 50-year-old Rosharon man, a 40- to 50-year-old Pearland man, and a 20- to 30-year-old Angleton man.
Brazoria County now has four confirmed recoveries of people who have been released from quarantine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.