ANGLETON — With students at Angleton ISD starting the new school year Monday, First United Methodist Church officials are offering free haircuts, dental exams and more to make sure they’re ready.
The Community Back to School Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday will include free hamburgers and ice cream, haircuts, dental and vision exams and a blood donation bus. Backpacks also will be given out while supplies last.
The communitywide event at the church, 219 N. Arcola St., is to show love and support to students and teachers, organizer Jan Smith said.
“It is all for Angleton ISD,” she said. “There will be a few giveaways, games for kids to play. This is the first time we have ever done anything this big.”
The amenities are free to give parents some extra help before the first week of school, Smith said.
“All of these things are free for families who may not be able to afford it,” she said. “I think it is absolutely wonderful. This might be an annual thing for us.”
Angleton Mayor Jason Perez, Pastor Joel McKinnon, Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards, County Judge Matt Sebesta and Speaker of the Texas House Dennis Bonnen are scheduled to attend.
“I just want to see our community come together,” Perez said.
He appreciates the community support behind the event, McKinnon said.
“It has just continued to grow,” he said. “It has just taken off like you can’t believe. We are blessed.”
The church wants to partner more with the community and be more involved with Angleton ISD, McKinnon said.
“We are going to take that role very seriously,” he said. “This school district is going to have our support. We are so much better as a community when we are together.”
For information, call the church at 979-849-6305.
