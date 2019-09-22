FREEPORT— In 1845, after years of fighting with Mexico, Texas won its independence and became part of the United States. Often forgotten, however, was the role the Texas Navy played in gaining that independence. Navy Day was created as an opportunity to educate residents about Texas naval history and shed light on a lesser-known part of history.
“Texas Navy Day is enshrined in Texas state law,” Admiral Michael Bailey said. “It started here in Freeport with the Daughters of the Republic of Texas; they first started having Texas Navy events here in the 1950s.”
Despite the rich history of Texas, the Texas Navy and its important role in the Texas Revolution is often overlooked.
“Folks are familiar with the ‘Big 3’: the Alamo, Goliad and San Jacinto, and they know the names of Crockett, Houston, Bowie and Fannin, but what they don’t realize is that the Navy played an important role, too,” Admiral Andy Hall said. “The Navy made the victory at San Jacinto available. During the Runaway Scrape, two Texas ships, the Liberty and the Invincible, captured cargoes which were transferred to Sam Houston’s army.”
The Invincible was lost outside of Galveston to a storm after fighting two Mexican vessels in the 1830s, and now the coast is being scoured for the wreckage.
“It’s important that we find the Invincible because the Invincible was arguably the most important vessel of the Texas Navy,” Hall said. “It is a tangible reminder of the role that the Texas Navy played. The Invincible is similar to the role the USS Arizona played in Pearl Harbor. It is symbolic for the Texas Navy and the Republic of Texas.”
The goal of Navy Day was to educate people on the role the Navy played in Texas history but more broadly, to remind people where they came from and their history.
“If we don’t keep the history alive somehow, it will soon be forgotten,” Bailey said. “There is a lot of work that goes into preserving that history. It’s a constant process (for) those who are involved in early Texas history. It’s part of our heritage.”
Several groups presented Saturday at Navy Day, including the Brazoria County Historical Militia. The militia aims to keep Texas history alive through re-enactments and presentations.
“We’re a militia group originally chartered in Stephen F. Austin’s time, the beginning of the Texas Rangers,” Flem Rogers said. “We, in this county, have the oldest established militia/ranger organization. We’re just a group of guys truly interested in history, trying to introduce it to the public.”
Many teach history to inform the public, but also so that people are aware of when it starts to cycle around again, he said.
“I believe one of the older sayings that history repeats itself,” Rogers said. “Not the same events are going to happen, but people’s emotions and ways of thinking have not changed any. If we don’t learn from the past, we know what could happen in the future.”
Why is it so important to keep this piece of History alive, when our Socialist Public School Systems want to pick and choose the parts they want to teach? Indoctrination is alive and well!
