Lake Jackson enforcing yard parking ordinance
Since the law became effective at the start of this year, Lake Jackson Code Enforcement has issued 18 citations for parking passenger vehicles in yards, Building Official David Walton said.
City Council approved the ordinance in September, The Facts previously reported.
The ordinance will only apply to areas of yards that can be seen from a city’s right of way and does not apply to smaller recreational vehicles such as golf carts. The ordinance would also allow a 72-hour exemption for parties or overnight guests, City Attorney Sherri Russell said.
Code enforcement started with warnings for yard parking before ticketing, Walton previously said.
Clute teen arrested on animal cruelty charge
A video of a 19-year-old man kicking and hitting a dog went viral after being posted Monday to Facebook. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he was identified by law enforcement, Police Chief James Fitch said.
The Clute teen came forward Friday morning, and the warrant was served. He remains in jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond, according to records.
Drought conditions still exist in Brazoria County
The Brazoria County drought index is still above 450, according to online data.
The index for the county on Friday was 598, according to calculations made by the Texas Forest Service.
That is still near the county’s recent average index of 600, The Facts previously reported.
The drought index must drop below 450 and remain below that number to lift the burn ban that was placed on the county on Wednesday.
