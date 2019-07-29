ANGLETON — Three Angleton police officers pulled a man out of a car moments before flames engulfed it early Sunday, authorities said.
The 29-year-old man heading north on Highway 288 about 7 a.m. Sunday drove his gray Hyundai Tuscon onto the center embankment between the Highway 35 overpasses, a news release from Angleton Police Cpl. Cameron Parsons states.
This move caused his car to roll over onto the driver’s side in the 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, which is Highway 35. The man’s seatbelt kept him strapped into the car, which began smoking, according to the statement.
A witness flagged down Angleton Police Officer Steven Alvarado, who found the driver inside his car, Angleton police said. Cpl. Ernesto DeLosSantos and Officer Kiona Seales also responded, and the three were able to pull the man from his car, Parsons said.
Shortly after the officers pulled the man out, his car erupted in flames, Parsons said.
The man went by ambulance to UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus for treatment of injuries that appeared to be minor, a news release states.
The cause of the car crash is still under investigation, but authorities do not believe alcohol played a factor and no other cars were involved, Parsons said.
“Our prayers are with the driver and his family and we would like to acknowledge (the officers) for rescuing the driver from the vehicle and narrowly avoiding a much worse tragedy,” Parsons said.
