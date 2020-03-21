What people call “martial law” is not coming to Texas, top leaders say.
There are rumors Texas will be placed under lockdown or shelter-in-place orders Monday or the “immediate future,” but this is false, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced.
“Please help stop this misinformation,” Bonnen said in a statement. “But we must follow CDC guidelines and the restrictions under Governor Abbott’s Executive Order or we will face further restrictions.”
Bonnen urges Texans to stop the spread of COVID-19, he said.
“Go to good reputable sites” for information, and be wary of scams, County Judge Matt Sebesta said. The county has gotten calls inquiring about martial law, and things like that are complete rumors, he said.
FICTION: Texas is planning for a martial law-style lockdown in the immediate future
FACT: There are no plans for martial law and adhering to current restrictions will prevent further restrictions.
Angleton lockdown rumor also untrue
Despite a similar rumor, the City of Angleton is not going on lockdown, Mayor Jason Perez said. There are no plans for that, but he is keeping residents updated, he said.
Interested residents can watch a detailed video on Facebook regarding city operations throughout the public health disaster, he said.
FICTION: City of Angleton is going on lockdown
FACT: The City of Angleton is not on lockdown and has no plans to implement one.
Agency slays untruths
Rumors continue to fly on social media regarding medicines, weather and temperatures that are supposed to prevent or aid the spread or severity of COVID-19.
The World Health Organization created a “myth busters” tab on its website to combat these.
FICTION: COVID-19 virus can’t be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates
FACT: All evidence suggests COVID-19 can be transmitted in all areas, despite climate, according to the World Health Organization
FICTION: Cold weather and snow can kill the new coronavirus
FACT: There is no reason to believe cold weather can kill this virus or any other diseases, according to the World Health Organization
FICTION: Younger people aren’t as susceptible to COVID-19
FACT: People of all ages can be infected with COVID-19 and should take steps to prevent becoming infected, according to the World Health Organization
The World Health Organization recommends frequent hand-washing, maintaining social distancing and practicing good hygiene.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.