On the morning of April 21, a restless and anxious spirit pervaded the camp of the Texians standing against a much greater force of the Mexican army.
According to the account written by Robert J. Calder several years later for publication in the 1861 “Texas Almanac,” he and his neighbors were well aware of the difference in numbers between the two forces.
“Suspense and anxiety were visible on many faces, and rumors of re-enforcement of the Mexican forces later proved to be true,” he wrote.
The troops had also heard that they were supposed to cross the bayou “by some means, perhaps by making a raft of (Lorenzo) Zavala’s house” and continue their retreat eastward.
This would not have been a popular course, Calder wrote, noting that he did not hear a single man hint of being in favor of that course.
“I don’t think a more gallant body of men were ever assembled together in the ranks of an army than were at that place,” he said, adding that this was particularly true in light of their proportional numbers, equipment and general surroundings.
He described the Texians as being men “whose hearts throbbed to liberty and who realized that “true bravery was part and parcel of their lives ...”
Despite rumors of some who had wanted retreat, he continued, those tales were “certainly not based on the remotest disposition of those who were to meet the charge of the enemy, nor … on prudence,” he pointed out, adding that in his opinion “refusal to fight on the part of the Commander-in-chief would have mutinied the greater part, if not the entire army.”
Once the Mexican troops’ reinforcements crossed Vince’s Bayou that morning, General Houston ordered Deaf Smith to take a party and demolish the bridge, an action intended to delay the advance of the Mexican army.
This was done, and at about 3 or 4 p.m. that afternoon, Colonel Edward Burleson ordered the captains of his regiment to meet him, at which time he told them he wanted to attack the enemy at the best time.
All the captains except Calder and Moseley Baker voted for an immediate attack, with those two recommending the action be planned for 4 a.m.
Once the vote was taken, Burleson ordered each man to parade his company for immediate action. Calder emphasized that this was the lone occasion on which he was summoned to a council of war.
This led him to the conclusion that Houston wished, “in case of failure or disaster,” to claim “that he fought against his own judgment, and suffered himself to be controlled by the opinions and clamor of his officers and men,” Calder wrote, adding that he knew “of no other way of accounting for this council.”
Within a few minutes, the troops carried out Burleson’s orders and the companies of his regiment were paraded. Remembering that his company followed that of Captain Moseley Baker, Calder added that Baker made “a stirring appeal to their patriotism.”
Because Calder did not consider himself to be an orator, he asked that his company not only “avail themselves of Baker’s sentiments,” but also double the effect.
The march to the Mexicans’ camp followed, and Calder recalled that there was almost perfect silence, with the enemy beginning to fire on them when they were more than 300 yards away.
Despite this, he wrote, the Texas troops reserved their fire until they reached a point within 60 yards of the enemy’s line.
“This was the first regiment,” he said, explaining that the second, which was Sherman’s, was approaching the enemy’s right, under cover of timber, breaking the right wing of the Mexican army before the others attacked the center.
“Simultaneously with our attack, a most deafening shout of ‘Remember the Alamo!’ was sent up from our line,” he said, adding that he was not sure that “our shot was more effective in creating confusion and panic” among the enemy than was the sudden, tremendous yell that had been preceded by almost perfect silence and a steady advance under fire.
Calder clearly remembered his division was within 60 yards to the left and center of the Mexicans, with the Texians’ fire coming at the same time from Sherman’s troops to the right.
Wild confusion on the part of the enemy followed, with Santa Anna and a portion of his staff, as well as his cavalry, breaking from the field and escaping around the Texians’ right side.
Despite the presence of a ridge between him and their route, he said, this contingent of the enemy leaders’ heads were visible, along with their upper bodies, as they escaped from the camp.
“The action was very poorly contested on the part of the enemy,” he wrote, “not sufficiently so to a young and experienced soldier to test the steadiness of his nerves.”
Once the first charge was underway, he said, “the enemy appeared to forget the use of arms, throwing them away at every step, and depending solely on flight for safety.”
Mexican Colonel Almonte formally surrendered just before sunset, and Calder said he heard not a single shot fired after that time.
Once he and his men had counter-marched the prisoners to the Texian camp, he gathered his scattered company and learned one of his young troops, Benjamin R. Brigham, had been killed.
He and his men saw Houston and Rusk meeting and learned of Houston’s wound, which the general said was slight, but he was helped down by Rusk and his brother, David Rusk, and appeared to be suffering a good deal of pain.
Despite this, Houston immediately called for Almonte to be brought before him.
Next week: "The Butcher of the Alamo" is brought before Houston.
