CLUTE
The annual Brazosport ISD Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Art Competition Reception shows off students’ artwork to the public and allows them to see their own creations in a professional environment.
The event displays all of the art created by elementary through high school students at the art gallery within The Center for the Arts and Sciences, complete with professional matting and spotlights, along with ribbons representing their local competition placement and whether they will progress to the Houston-wide contest.
“I think they feel great because it’s such a nice venue,” said Margarita Prinz, president of the Brazosport Art League, at Thursday’s event. “It’s a good opportunity for them to show and to see.”
Many colleges do not have a place as nice as The Center to display their work, Brazoswood High School art teacher Emily Espeche said.
“It’s rare for students in public school to have a facility this nice,” Espeche said. “It makes a big difference.”
It goes along with a big opportunity, she said. The art that goes to Houston has a chance to go onto the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo student art auction, where pieces can sell for more than $200,000, Espeche said.
Nicholas Zuniga, a senior at Brazoswood, spent about eight weeks drawing “Eyes on the Herd” which depicts a man sitting on a horse. His piece will progress to Houston and has the chance to qualify for scholarship money and the art auction.
“Hopefully I can go to auction and get some college money,” Zuniga said.
He’s been doing art for as long as he’s been in school, but that won’t continue into college. He plans to major in engineering at the University of Texas.
“My favorite thing is just the attention to detail,” he said.
Since middle school, he has enjoyed getting his art as exact as possible, Zuniga said. His teachers have helped him along the way, especially teaching him about using colors, he said.
Zuniga draws in sections and for this piece, he started with the man’s hat and worked his way down, he said.
All of the art was Western-inspired, including Lake Jackson Intermediate seventh-grader Bailey Tep’s “Horse on the Prairie.”
“I like drawing horses and I like doing watercolor and painting,” she said.
Bailey has been doing art for about three years and plans to continue, she said.
Lacy Stansel, an eighth-grader at Lake Jackson Intermediate, was in shock that her pastel drawing of a bluebonnet got a purple ribbon to progress to Houston.
“This is the first time I’ve ever done this, so it’s very surprising,” Lacy said.
The last time she did an art competition, it was also a Western theme, and she depicted an animal. That didn’t work out so well, she said, so this time when the theme was Western or Texan, she played to her strengths.
“When I thought Texas, I thought bluebonnets,” she said.
She used pastels for the bluebonnets and watercolor for the background, she said.
This event and contest motivate the students, Espeche said.
“They know and look forward to it every year,” she said.
