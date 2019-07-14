LAKE JACKSON — Next up in The Clarion at Brazosport College’s Summer Children’s Series is the universally loved story, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”
The performance will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and tickets are $5.
Performed by the A.D. Players, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” is the first of seven installments in the classic “Chronicles of Narnia” fantasy novels written by C.S. Lewis. Through the years, this story has been adapted for radio, television, the stage and film.
In “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” an old house in rural England becomes the home base for four children who wander into an incredible country through an old wardrobe and help the country return to summer. In the incredible Narnia, they make friends with the frightened forest people who have almost given up hope for the return of good King Aslan, their true ruler. When Aslan was there, it was always summer.
There is a battle to see whether this magical country will remain under a wintry spell or will, once again, know freedom and summer under good King Aslan. It’s a charming play about courage and the love of freedom.
The A.D. Players has been a mainstay in the world of Houston theater for many years. Founded in 1967, the A.D. Players offers educational programming that inspires students to engage their imaginations. Generations of actors have come through the Players, either as interns, members of the resident company or in other professional capacities, learning and training within its creative community.
After the A.D. Players’ performance, only one show will remain in this year’s Summer Children’s Series. Closing this year’s series will be Soul Street on July 24.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit the Clarion’s website at brazosport.edu/clarion or call 979-230-3156.
To learn more about the A.D. Players, visit www.adplayers.org.
