JONES CREEK — As traffic has increased in Jones Creek, so have the worries of residents and officials about the safety of students who walk to and from Stephen F. Austin Elementary School.
Officials hoping to provide a safe walking route to and from the elementary are applying for a grant to fund the potential $1 million project that would add a paved walking path for students.
Jones Creek residents have previously asked for sidewalks because they say cars drive too fast, creating danger for children walking on the grass beside the road.
Houston engineering firm Goodman Corp. is working on the grant application. If approved, the Texas Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School Grant will provide full reimbursement for the design and the construction of sidewalks down South Stephen F. Austin Road and West Bluebonnet Street, Goodman Corp. representative Griselda Gonzalez told village council Tuesday.
The grant program will distribute $8.7 million to Texas communities. Jones Creek’s application is among 398 preliminary applications submitted for the program.
There are 14 students who regularly walk to Stephen F. Austin Elementary School and could benefit from the addition of sidewalks, according to a survey required for the grant application, which some residents felt is too few for the estimated $1 million needed to build sidewalks.
However, the price of the project would cost nothing to the city if approved for the grant.
They plan to cut through existing concrete driveways for construction and pave gravel driveways with asphalt on either side of the sidewalk in conjunction with the requirements of the grant, Gonzalez said.
In order to prevent drainage issues, the sidewalks would be at grade with the contour of the land along the entirety of the sidewalk. Goodman Corp. plans to have Brazoria County align ditches to minimize interference with the sidewalk project, if possible.
The contractors hope to build the sidewalks on city property, avoiding existing trees and telephone poles, if possible, in order to reduce cost. Gonzalez requested easements from residents along the route in the case they need to build on private property, she said.
The Texas Department of Transportation will hire a contractor for construction if Jones Creek is accepted for the grant, Gonzalez said.
Residents in favor said they are trying to be proactive rather than reactive after someone gets hurt, adding that it is only a matter of time until an accident occurs with increasing traffic in the area.
The application can be supported by letters from Stephen F. Austin Elementary School, Brazoria County and community members in order to increase chances of receiving the funds.
On Tuesday, Gonzalez said they hoped to receive at least 10 letters of support from residents.
By phone Thursday, Gonzalez said they have since received 10 letters, but they want as many as possible to strengthen the application, especially from residents who live along the route.
Letters can be brought to city hall by the end of the month.
Texas Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School grants are offered every two years. Goodman Corporation engineers wanted to make it clear that receiving this year’s grant does not exclude Jones Creek from receiving additional grants in the future.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.