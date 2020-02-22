ANGLETON
While history is known for repeating itself, it is not as known for re-creating itself.
Austin Town, which aims to bring to life the history of 1830s-era colonial Texas in the Brazoria County area, does the latter.
Local fourth-grade students were provided a unique opportunity Friday to learn about colonial Texas outside of the classroom by visiting the replica town that included demonstrations and portrayals of historic chatacters.
Different period presentations and activities were designed to cover multiple aspects of daily life, including a partially built log cabin, Dutch oven cooking, blacksmithing, a sick house and cemetery, butter churning and rope making. Bags of kettle corn and bottles of root beer were available to buy; back in colonial times, root beer was brewed like tea and used as a cough syrup, said Jennifer Caulkins, programs manager for the Brazoria County Historical Museum.
On one side of the large field where Austin Town was set up at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, student groups could march around in militia formation, toting wooden rifles. On another side, they were allowed to run wild playing period games, including enthusiastic matches of tug-o’-war.
Nearby, inside a log cabin formation, a period herbalist passed around little jars of ointment made of natural ingredients for the kids to try. Black salve, used to treat ailments such as bug bites, discolored their fingers and smelled like ginger ale, Starburst or something else, depending on the child describing it.
What the kids learn at Austin Town is designed to accompany what they learn in schools.
“I think it’ll give them a better sense of our local history,” Caulkins said. “A lot of people don’t know that this is actually where Texas started — where Stephen F. Austin and the first 300 families settled. What we’re trying to re-create is what early life was like for them settling in this area, in this undeveloped portion of Mexico.”
Angleton Christian School students had already learned about Stephen F. Austin settling the area with 300 families, and a little about what everyday life looked like in those days, before they took the field trip, Karla Cheever said.
“I think it puts it in perspective, how different this life was compared to their life now,” Lindsey Smith said of Austin Town. “They get to see it firsthand — what it was like to be a kid in Stephen F. Austin’s time.”
Cheever and Smith teach Texas and U.S. history for Angleton Christian School.
“And even though we talked about what school was like, what they ate and the games they played, that’s just head knowledge,” Cheever said. “Here, you get to actually experience it.”
While Austin Town has been going on for more than 20 years, this is the first year it has been set up at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, said Jackie Haynes, director of the Brazoria County Historical Museum.
Previously, the museum used city-owned property off of FM 521 in Angleton. This year, they elected to bring Austin Town to the fairgrounds, which can better handle inclement weather, Haynes said. Additionally, the fairgrounds already has restroom facilities in place and easy access to water, which is required for several of the activities, including blacksmithing and Dutch oven cooking, and the two oxen on the site, Caulkins said.
“Oxen may have been here to help work the land, but pigs and corn is really what they would’ve eaten,” Caulkins said.
“They would use everything. Nothing would go to waste. So for corn, the shucks, they’d turn them into dolls for the kids or the kids would do it themselves.”
Austin Town will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Admission is $5 for adult and $3 for children and seniors.
