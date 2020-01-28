While the Brazoria County Peace Officer’s Association is gearing up to host its bi-annual fundraising dinner, the organization is still looking for auction items, association president and Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
With a dinner and silent and live auctions, the evening is sure to be a fun time while supporting an important community cause, Snelgrove said.
“We appreciate any help we can get,” Snelgrove said. “We want to be able to provide for the citizens as much as we like to do. This fundraiser is basically what funds us for the next two years, all of our scholarships come out of this.”
The association has provided more than $200,000 in scholarships and donations, Snelgrove said.
“The proceeds raised from this event go directly toward scholarships to send high school children of local law enforcement officers to college,” Snelgrove said in an email. “We also use these funds to give support to law enforcement officers and their families in times of emergencies. We frequently donate to needy families and organizations for kids, such as Special Olympics, Brazoria County Association for Citizens with Handicaps (BACH), Cub Scouts, Future Farmers of America, Brazoria County Fair calf scramble and other such organizations.”
With a goal of $35,000 for this event, Snelgrove said the strong partnerships in the community are what make the fundraiser successful.
“They’re a wonderful organization,” BACH Executive Director Teresa Croft said. “We work with them on our Roll and Stroll and they provide the barbecue dinner. It’s been 15 years of partnership. For nonprofits like us, it’s incredibly important we have that kind of organization helping us out — and there’s lots of worthwhile agencies and causes out there — and it’s just important for those who can to give back.”
In addition to working with area organizations and nonprofits, the fundraiser helps provide gifts for the Association’s Blue Santa drive in December, Snelgrove said. The event raised enough to provide for 200 children in 2019, he said.
The fundraiser will kick off with dinner at 5:30 p.m., followed by the auction at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds Auditorium, 901 S. Downing St. in Angleton. Tickets are $10 at the door or ahead of the event.
Those who want to donate items for the auction can contact Snelgrove at Varons@brazoria-county.com or 979-864-2015.
“We’re gonna have a fried fish dinner and all the sides to go with it,” Snelgrove said. “There will be a live and silent auction. ... I’ll speak a little about our goals for the future and what we’ve done and what our goals are for the community.”
